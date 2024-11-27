OpenText Expands Presence in India with Bengaluru CoE Expansion

OpenText has announced further growth in India with the expansion of its Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The new facility, located at Embassy Golf Links Road, spans over 70,000 sq. ft. This investment follows a 15% average annual growth in OpenText’s workforce across India and recent expansions in Hyderabad, highlighting the company’s commitment to strengthening its regional presence. The Bengaluru office has grown significantly, with a 194% increase in workforce over the past two years, effectively tripling its headcount.

Earlier this year, OpenText introduced its OpenText 3.0 strategy, a major shift in its focus on AI and digital transformation, aiming to leverage advanced technologies to address evolving business needs. The India team is set to play a critical role in this strategy, contributing innovations globally, which has fueled the company's expansion in the region.

OpenText India will continue driving advancements in the company’s Business Clouds, with a focus on AI, cybersecurity, and DevOps. For over a decade, OpenText has invested in local talent through apprenticeship and upskilling initiatives. Key business units in Bengaluru—such as Engineering, Professional Services, Customer Support, IT, Finance, and Cloud Operations —have all experienced substantial growth during this period.

“India is OpenText’s biggest centre of innovation globally and the new facility in Bengaluru further solidifies our presence here. Our growing team in India will significantly contribute to OpenText’s next phase of innovation and the inauguration of the second facility within six months proves that India’s exceptional talent is crucial to our global strategy,” said Madhu Ranganathan, President and Chief Financial Officer, at OpenText. “We will continue to invest in the growth and learning of our India-based colleagues who cater to the needs of our customers globally.

“The growth of OpenText India and the opening of our new Bengaluru facility represents a strategic leap forward in advancing OpenText's 3.0 vision for global innovation and excellence. Our continued investment in India is aimed at building a strong team that develops and delivers AI-integrated solutions. We are creating an environment that fuels digital transformation and aligns seamlessly with our mission to reimagine information management on a global scale,” said Manoj Nagpal, Managing Director, of OpenText India.

