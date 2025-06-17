Operant AI, a company focused on runtime AI defence, has introduced MCP Gateway, an extension of its AI Gatekeeper platform. This new solution is designed to secure AI systems that operate on the increasingly adopted Model Context Protocol (MCP). As enterprises integrate open-source MCP servers and autonomous AI agents into their workflows, MCP Gateway positions itself as the only enterprise-grade solution offering real-time protection with active-blocking capabilities for API security.

With more than 1,000 MCP servers deployed globally, the protocol has become central to enabling large language models (LLMs) to connect with external tools, APIs, and data systems. According to Gartner, by 2026, 75% of API gateway vendors and 50% of iPaaS providers are expected to incorporate MCP features, highlighting the protocol’s significance in the evolution of AI-driven enterprise workflows.

In India, the adoption of MCP is accelerating across industries such as IT services, fintech, and healthcare, aligned with projections by NASSCOM that estimate the Indian AI market will reach $17 billion by 2027.

Addressing Emerging Security Risks in AI Agent Architectures

The rapid expansion of modular and multi-agent AI systems has introduced new security vulnerabilities, including prompt injection attacks, shadow AI deployments, and inter-agent spoofing—where compromised agents mislead others in the network. These risks are exacerbated by limited visibility and control over agent behaviour, data access, and communication patterns.

MCP Gateway addresses these concerns with real-time defence mechanisms that actively block threats at various layers of the MCP stack. This includes support for both local development tools like GitHub Copilot and Claude Desktop, as well as enterprise-grade AI platforms hosted on AWS Bedrock, Microsoft Azure, and Google Vertex AI.

A Targeted Response to the Security Needs of MCP Ecosystems

With the introduction of MCP Gateway, Operant AI aims to fill a critical security gap in the expanding ecosystem of MCP-based AI deployments. The platform is designed to help organizations maintain control over autonomous AI agents, reduce the risk of unauthorized data access, and secure real-time interactions across distributed environments.

The launch reflects a growing recognition that runtime protection and active threat mitigation are essential as AI adoption moves beyond experimentation to large-scale, production-grade implementations.

“While MCP is a powerful AI integration framework, the growing adoption of open-source MCP servers also brings new challenges around security and governance,” said Vrajesh Bhavsar, CEO and co-founder of Operant AI. “Many organisations are deploying these tools without full visibility into their behaviour, data access, or usage. MCP Gateway helps close this gap by providing enhanced security, observability, and control across the MCP ecosystem.”

"We're not just securing MCP applications – we're enabling the entire ecosystem," said Ashley Roof, Co-Founder and CMO at Operant AI. "Our partnership approach mirrors our successful sales enablement programs with model providers, creating a security foundation that allows MCP vendors to serve enterprise customers confidently."

MCP Gateway is currently available as part of the AI Gatekeeper platform, with comprehensive integration support for existing MCP servers and AI agent deployments. The solution supports all major cloud platforms and development environments where MCP applications are deployed.

