OptiValue Tek SFJ Business Solutions partnership announced

The OptiValue Tek SFJ Business Solutions partnership has been introduced as a strategic alliance aimed at delivering enterprise transformation programmes for Fortune 500 organisations worldwide.

The collaboration combines SFJ Business Solutions’ advisory and ecosystem orchestration capabilities with OptiValue Tek’s global engineering and IT execution expertise. Together, the companies intend to support enterprises seeking to modernise legacy systems, adopt new operating models and accelerate innovation.

Through the partnership, both organisations plan to design, implement and manage large-scale transformation initiatives that address modern technology and operational demands.

Focus on enterprise modernisation

The OptiValue Tek SFJ Business Solutions partnership focuses on enabling organisations to shift from traditional digital transformation projects toward more adaptive enterprise models.

The initiative aims to help organisations:

Modernise legacy infrastructure and enterprise systems

Implement AI-led operating frameworks

Improve digital operating models

Identify new opportunities for business growth

According to the companies, enterprises are increasingly seeking transformation programmes that not only digitise processes but also enable more responsive and flexible business operations.

Agentic intelligence frameworks

A central component of the partnership is the use of agentic intelligence frameworks, described as AI-driven systems that can support predictive and autonomous enterprise operations.

These frameworks are designed to enable several operational capabilities, including:

Autonomous workflow management

Intelligent orchestration across business and IT systems

Predictive decision-making using advanced analytics

Collaboration between human teams and AI-driven systems

The goal is to create enterprise environments that can adapt more quickly to changing market conditions and operational demands.

Comment

Ashish Kumar, Managing Director, OptiValue Tek, said the alliance brings together complementary strengths in strategy and global execution.

He said the collaboration is intended to help Fortune 500 enterprises operationalise AI at scale while modernising core systems and building technology environments capable of supporting long-term growth.

K. Sivasarthy, SFJ Business Solutions, said the partnership combines advisory expertise with delivery capabilities to create a platform designed to support enterprise transformation programmes.

He noted that the collaboration is intended to support organisations building intelligent and autonomous enterprise ecosystems.

Role of GCCs and automation platforms

The partnership also plans to leverage Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and engineering platforms to deliver integrated transformation programmes.

These initiatives are expected to combine:

Strategic advisory

Technology implementation

Skilled talent development

AI-driven automation frameworks

The companies believe integrating these elements into a unified delivery model can help enterprises reduce transformation risk and improve time-to-value for technology initiatives.

Addressing evolving enterprise priorities

Enterprises across industries are increasingly prioritising digital modernisation, operational resilience and artificial intelligence adoption.

Within this context, the OptiValue Tek SFJ Business Solutions partnership positions both companies as transformation partners for large global enterprises.

The alliance is expected to focus on delivering programmes that integrate technology strategy with engineering execution, enabling organisations to build resilient digital operating models capable of supporting future growth.

