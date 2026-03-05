BPE Signs UPS manufacturing agreement in Indonesia

Best Power Equipments (BPE) has announced the signing of a strategic agreement with a local partner in Indonesia to manufacture UPS and power charging solutions for industries including BFSI, data centres and other critical infrastructure sectors.

The agreement, signed by representatives of both organisations, aims to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and support the Indonesian government’s Make-in-Indonesia initiative, which encourages domestic production and industrial growth.

Strengthening power infrastructure for critical industries

Through the partnership, BPE will manufacture advanced three-phase UPS systems and power solutions designed to support mission-critical applications. These systems will cater to sectors such as banking and financial services, IT infrastructure, data centres, healthcare and hospitality.

Amitansu Satpathy, Promoter and Group Managing Director of BPE, highlighted Indonesia’s growing economic momentum and increasing demand for reliable power backup infrastructure.

He noted that Indonesia is among the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia and is witnessing significant investments from international companies in artificial intelligence and data governance. Many global corporations are establishing offices and regional headquarters around Jakarta, creating a rising demand for high-performance power backup solutions.

Satpathy added that BPE’s UPS solutions are well-suited for these environments and that the company expects its local partner to maintain BPE’s high manufacturing standards.

Growing demand for UPS systems in Indonesia

BPE has already deployed UPS solutions ranging from 20 kVA to 600 kVA in several locations across Indonesia, particularly supporting data centre operations and other critical applications.

According to industry trends, the Indonesian UPS market has recorded an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% in recent years and is expected to maintain strong growth momentum through 2030.

The market currently shows strong demand for 10–50 kVA UPS systems, primarily driven by sectors such as hospitality, healthcare, BFSI and IT infrastructure.

However, companies operating in the region also face challenges due to the influx of sub-standard power products in the domestic market, which has led to significant financial losses for several businesses.

Technology transfer and production timeline

BPE has initiated the technology transfer process to enable local manufacturing of its three-phase UPS systems and associated power solutions in Indonesia.

Production is expected to begin soon, with the Indonesian partner scheduled to start delivering locally manufactured UPS products from the next quarter.

The move marks a significant step in BPE’s international expansion strategy while strengthening its presence in Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing power infrastructure market.

