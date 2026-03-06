Redington's Unlock Her Power campaign

Redington has introduced the Redington Unlock Her Power campaign to mark International Women’s Day, highlighting the role of women across the organisation and reinforcing its focus on workplace inclusion and leadership development.

The initiative forms part of the company’s Global Women’s Impact Week, an internal programme designed to promote engagement, dialogue and leadership opportunities for women across Redington’s global operations.

Through the campaign, the company aims to support structured participation and long-term leadership development by encouraging mentorship, allyship and greater visibility for women in different roles and regions.

Focus on leadership development and inclusion

The Redington Unlock Her Power campaign is positioned within the company’s broader Unlock Next vision, which focuses on expanding opportunities and strengthening leadership pathways across the organisation.

The programme recognises the growing presence and contributions of women within the company while creating additional avenues for leadership participation.

The campaign is structured to enable:

Mentorship and leadership guidance

Cross-functional collaboration across teams

Increased visibility for women across regions and functions

Open discussions around inclusion and organisational culture

By integrating these elements, the company aims to encourage participation across its workforce and strengthen engagement on diversity and leadership development.

Comment

VS Hariharan, Group CEO and MD, Redington, said the organisation’s future will be influenced by multiple factors including the growing contribution of women across its ecosystem.

He said their perspectives and experience add depth to the organisation’s approach as it continues to evolve. According to him, the initiative reflects a commitment to building an environment where women have the space and opportunity to take on larger roles in the company’s future journey.

Vijay Swaminathan, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Redington, said inclusive leadership remains central to the company’s Unlock Next vision. He noted that as the organisation expands its global presence, leadership representation must grow alongside business scale.

According to him, the campaign aims to ensure that a wider range of voices contributes to shaping the technology ecosystem in which the company operates.

Four pillars guiding the campaign

The Redington Unlock Her Power campaign is structured around four strategic pillars designed to support engagement and leadership growth across the organisation.

These pillars include:

Thought leadership: Encouraging participation in discussions around industry trends and workplace inclusion Mentorship: Facilitating learning and career guidance through mentoring relationships Visibility: Highlighting contributions and achievements of women within the organisation Community: Creating spaces for collaboration and dialogue among employees across regions

These elements aim to create sustained engagement rather than a one-time event linked only to International Women’s Day.

A long-term engagement approach

Redington has positioned the initiative as an ongoing programme rather than a single campaign. The company intends to embed the framework within its broader people and culture agenda.

By integrating leadership development with workplace inclusion initiatives, the organisation aims to build stronger leadership pipelines while supporting a more collaborative work environment.

The campaign reflects an internal effort to connect talent development with organisational growth. Through structured engagement and leadership opportunities, Redington seeks to ensure that representation and capability development progress together across its global operations.

