Optoma has appointed Kartik Deka as the National Sales Manager – Display and Pro-AV segment. In this role, he will oversee nationwide sales operations, including channel and project sales for Optoma Technologies India’s product portfolio, which includes IFP displays and signage, ProAV projectors, and all-in-one active LED panels.

Deka will work in close coordination with Vijay Sharma, MD, Optoma Technology, to support sales growth, revenue generation, and expansion of the product line. His responsibilities include developing and implementing national sales strategies, managing sales activities, coordinating with regional teams, and overseeing sales budgets and forecasts. The role is structured to enhance Optoma’s market presence and support business growth.

Kartik Deka expressed his excitement about joining Optoma and said, “I am enthusiastic about the opportunity to join a company renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality. I look forward to utilising my experience to assist Optoma in expanding its market share in India and providing exceptional solutions to our customers.”

He has over ten years of experience in the audio-visual industry, with a background in sales and business development. Before joining Optoma India, he held leadership positions at Cubix Network, Sony, and LG Electronics.

Commenting on Mr Kartik Deka’s appointment, Vijay Sharma, MD - Optoma Technology, added, “Being a seasoned professional in B2B business development and product marketing in Indian pro-AV and display solution markets, Kartik will help us to strengthen Optoma further. We are sure that Kartik’s contribution will add value and support us in winning our stakeholders’ trust to take our organisation to a new height."

