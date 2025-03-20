Oracle Expands AI Capabilities with NVIDIA AI Enterprise on OCI

Oracle has announced the availability of NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a cloud-native software platform designed to accelerate data science and streamline AI development and deployment on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). This integration will support sovereign AI and other deployments, offering customers seamless access to NVIDIA’s scalable, secure AI platform across OCI’s distributed cloud. Customers can also purchase NVIDIA AI Enterprise using their existing Oracle Universal Credits.

Advertisment

Unlike other marketplace offerings, OCI will provide NVIDIA AI Enterprise natively through the OCI Console, reducing deployment time while offering direct billing and customer support. Customers will gain access to over 160 AI tools for training and inference, including NVIDIA NIM microservices, a set of optimized cloud-native inference microservices designed for efficient generative AI model deployment.

This integration enables enterprises to leverage OCI’s AI training and inference capabilities, combining them with OCI services for application development and data management across various distributed cloud environments.

“We want our customers to be able to develop and deploy their AI solutions on OCI in the quickest way possible,” said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. “With NVIDIA AI Enterprise on OCI, customers will be able to benefit from the latest AI infrastructure and software innovations while having the flexibility to leverage the wide array of deployment options provided by our distributed cloud. This will help customers accelerate sovereign AI by enabling them to take advantage of industry-leading AI solutions that provide greater control over operations, location, and security.”

Advertisment

“NVIDIA AI Enterprise provides the building blocks for developers creating modern AI applications,” said Justin Boitano, vice president of Enterprise Software Products, NVIDIA. “Oracle’s integration of NVIDIA AI Enterprise on the OCI Console will deliver a seamless experience to speed the development and deployment of generative, agentic, and physical AI across local regions.”

Oracle Expands NVIDIA AI Enterprise Deployment Across OCI’s Distributed Cloud

Oracle is making NVIDIA AI Enterprise available through the OCI Console, enabling rapid deployment across OCI’s public regions, Government Clouds, sovereign clouds, OCI Dedicated Region, Oracle Alloy, OCI Compute Cloud@Customer, and OCI Roving Edge Devices. This integration helps customers meet security, sovereignty, regulatory, and compliance requirements while developing and operating their enterprise AI stack. NVIDIA AI Enterprise will be available as a deployment image for GPU instances and Kubernetes clusters using OCI Kubernetes Engine.

Advertisment

To further accelerate AI adoption, OCI AI Blueprints provide no-code deployment recipes, allowing enterprises to run AI workloads efficiently without manual infrastructure provisioning. These blueprints reduce GPU onboarding time from weeks to minutes by offering hardware recommendations for NVIDIA GPUs, NIM microservices, and prepackaged observability tools.

Accelerating Sovereign AI with NVIDIA and OCI

Organizations addressing digital sovereignty requirements are leveraging NVIDIA’s AI capabilities on OCI to accelerate AI adoption. Nomura Research Institute (NRI), a global provider of consulting and system solutions, uses Oracle Alloy to help customers in Japan transition to the cloud securely. Through Oracle Alloy, NRI can offer customized services while providing access to the latest AI and cloud technologies within a sovereign environment.

Advertisment

“We rely on Oracle Alloy in our Tokyo and Osaka datacenters to advance our multicloud strategy and help our customers drive innovation,” said Shigekazu Ohmoto, senior corporate managing director, NRI. “To provide our customers with high-performance infrastructure within a dedicated cloud environment, we’ve deployed NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and plan to deploy NVIDIA AI Enterprise. This will help support our customers’ enterprise AI use cases, including generative AI and large language model development, while adhering to stringent governance, security, and data sovereignty requirements.”

e& UAE Expands AI Capabilities with NVIDIA Hopper GPU Clusters on OCI Dedicated Region

e& UAE, the telecom division of e&, serves over 13 million customers and 300,000+ small and medium-sized businesses across the UAE. By deploying NVIDIA Hopper GPU clusters within its OCI Dedicated Region, e& UAE enhances localization and development of generative AI services and applications, providing advanced AI-driven solutions to its customers.

Advertisment

“At e& UAE, we are committed to pioneering AI-driven innovation while ensuring data sovereignty, security, and operational control,” said Hazem Gebili, SVP, Enterprise Service Solutions, e& UAE. “The strategic collaboration with Oracle and NVIDIA enables us to accelerate our sovereign AI initiatives, empowering us to develop and deploy cutting-edge AI services tailored for government, enterprise, and smart city applications. By leveraging OCI Dedicated Region across our two UAE datacenters, we gain seamless access to over 150 on-premises cloud services, allowing us to modernize mission-critical operations and business support systems with AI-powered efficiencies. The integration of NVIDIA Hopper GPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise further strengthens our capabilities, enabling us to rapidly scale, innovate, and deliver next-generation generative AI solutions that redefine customer experiences and business transformation in the UAE.”

Zoom Utilizes OCI to Power AI-Driven Solutions in Saudi Arabia

Zoom Communications, an AI-first work platform, is leveraging Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support Zoom AI Companion in Saudi Arabia. OCI enables in-region data storage, ensuring compliance with Saudi Arabian regulations while maintaining high performance. To optimize efficiency, Zoom has adapted its AI models to run on OCI GPU shapes, enhancing AI-driven capabilities for users in the region.

Advertisment

“Saudi Arabia is a key market for Zoom, and we continue to invest in Zoom Workplace and AI Companion to provide solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses here,” said Velchamy Sankarlingam, president of product and engineering, Zoom. “By optimizing AI Companion to operate efficiently with GPU shapes accelerated by NVIDIA in a local OCI region, we’re enabling Saudi companies to take full advantage of AI without facing constraints.”



Read More:

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

Advertisment

Hybrid and Multi-cloud adoption is the Future

Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization