Oracle named a leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for 17th Time

Oracle earns Leader status for the 17th consecutive time in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems, securing the highest position for its Ability to Execute.
In the market, logistics challenges are on the rise, with escalating transportation costs, disrupted shipping routes, fluctuating global trade agreements, and unpredictable customer demand. To maintain operational efficiency amid these complexities, organizations must swiftly adjust their supply chain strategies.
Supply chain leaders face the task of meeting customer demands, managing costs, and ensuring regulatory compliance. They require smart and agile logistics processes to navigate these challenges effectively. Adaptability and responsiveness are critical for organizations striving to succeed in this dynamic landscape, enabling them to optimize operations while satisfying customer needs and staying compliant with regulations.
“The ongoing route disruptions and complex global trade challenges are making it difficult to keep up with consumer demand and putting a significant strain on manufacturers, shippers, logistics service providers, and retailers,” said Srini Rajagopal, vice president of logistics product strategy, Oracle. “Oracle Transportation Management provides a robust, feature-rich solution that enables organizations to streamline shipping processes and optimize transportation operations to mitigate the impact of disruptions. We believe our positioning as a Leader in this report for the 17th time is a testament to our long-standing commitment to help our customers drive more efficient logistics operations.”
Oracle Transportation Management, a component of Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain and Manufacturing (SCM), offers a unified platform for overseeing transportation activities across supply chains. This comprehensive solution blends user-friendly features with cutting-edge functionalities, empowering enterprises to streamline logistics operations, minimize freight expenses, and enhance service standards. With Oracle Transportation Management, organizations gain the ability to:
Oracle Cloud SCM facilitates seamless integration of supply chain processes, enabling organizations to swiftly adapt to evolving demand, supply, and market dynamics. With regular quarterly additions of new features, Oracle Cloud SCM empowers customers to stay ahead of change by fostering a resilient supply network.