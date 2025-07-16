OutSystems launches agent workbench for enterprise AI

OutSystems has announced the Early Access Program for its latest innovation, Agent Workbench, a powerful toolset enabling enterprises to design, deploy, and manage intelligent AI agents tailored to any use case across departments and systems. Built on the company’s trusted low-code AI platform, Agent Workbench addresses key barriers in AI adoption by providing a unified, secure environment to orchestrate custom agents at scale.

Amid rising interest in agentic AI systems, many organisations face challenges, including data silos, fragmented AI tools, and ungoverned development. OutSystems aims to eliminate these pain points. “Agent Workbench was created to turn AI agents from experimental tools into scalable business drivers,” said Woodson Martin, CEO of OutSystems.

The platform allows IT teams to embed intelligent, agentic behaviour into enterprise applications without re-architecting core systems. With seamless integration to models from Azure OpenAI, AWS Bedrock, or custom-built solutions, it offers centralised control over data and AI pipelines. The system ensures agents are securely grounded with access to a unified data fabric, connecting sources like OutSystems 11, relational databases, data lakes, and retrieval systems such as Kendra and Azure AI Search.

A standout feature is the orchestration of multi-agent workflows, where agents can dynamically adapt based on real-time data, system understanding, and process needs. Whether executing tasks in sequence, in parallel, or hierarchically, these agents can collaborate, escalate, or hand off tasks to humans as required.

Agent Workbench also emphasises transparency and control. Real-time performance logging, error tracing, and built-in guardrails help prevent hallucinations and ensure agents operate reliably. With full auditability and explainability, enterprises gain confidence in how AI integrates into daily operations.

By simplifying AI adoption across workflows, Agent Workbench positions OutSystems as a key enabler in enterprise-level AI transformation.

