Lenovo marks ESG Milestones, Eyes Net-Zero goal

Lenovo has published its FY 2024/25 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, providing an in-depth look into its progress toward emissions reduction, social inclusion, and responsible governance. The report captures a pivotal year as the company approaches completion of its first generation of ESG key performance indicators.

Central to Lenovo’s environmental efforts is its continued emphasis on the circular economy. The company is expanding its use of closed-loop recycled materials in product manufacturing and offering services that enable customers to repair, recycle, and reuse devices, effectively extending product lifespans and minimising waste.

Global recognition of these initiatives has also grown. Lenovo received Platinum status from EcoVadis, an AAA rating from MSCI ESG Ratings, and the Gold Award for Best Corporate Governance and ESG from the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Additionally, Gartner ranked Lenovo eighth in its Top 20 Global Supply Chains, awarding it an ESG score of 9/10.

Lenovo’s social impact has expanded internationally. It was once again named a Best Workplace for People with Disabilities in the U.S., while extending similar recognition to the UK and Brazil. Its annual “Love Month of Service” saw a 44% year-on-year increase in people reached through global volunteer efforts.

On governance, Lenovo has reinforced its “Smarter AI for All” vision by implementing an AI governance framework aligned with global standards, including those from UNESCO and the European Commission. This aligns with the broader policy push initiated after Doug Fisher was appointed Chief AI Officer, in addition to his role as Chief Security Officer.

Dave Carroll, Lenovo’s Chief Legal and Corporate Responsibility Officer, stated that as the current ESG goals near completion, the focus now shifts to building a solid foundation for future initiatives.

Lenovo’s ESG journey continues with a clear emphasis on collaboration, credibility, and long-term impact.

