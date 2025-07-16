Okta and Palo Alto unite to secure digital identity

As India’s digital economy accelerates, the risk from identity-based breaches has grown. Addressing this, the two global cybersecurity leaders are integrating their platforms to provide organisations with real-time visibility, secure application access, and automated threat response across devices and cloud services.

Advertisment

A key highlight of the partnership is the native integration of Okta Workforce Identity with Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access Browser, enabling conditional access to single sign-on (SSO) apps through a secure browser. This ensures that employees accessing corporate data from any device, managed or unmanaged, do so through a secure, policy-enforced environment.

Another major development is the integration of Okta Identity Threat Protection with Palo Alto’s Cortex XSIAM and XDR® platforms, offering a unified view of identity-related risks. This setup helps automate responses to anomalies such as suspicious logins or unauthorised user behaviour by revoking access, terminating sessions, or isolating endpoints.

According to Swapna Bapat, VP at Palo Alto Networks India & SAARC, the partnership “empowers organisations to enforce zero-trust principles without adding operational complexity.” Shakeel Khan, Country Manager at Okta India, added, “Combining AI-powered intelligence from both companies delivers context-aware protection that is faster, smarter, and more scalable.”

Advertisment

Security analysts say the move aligns with a larger industry trend toward consolidated cybersecurity platforms. “With the rise of cloud and hybrid work models, traditional siloed tools leave dangerous security blind spots,” said Maxine Holt, VP at Omdia. “Integrations like this one are the future of cyber defence.”

The partnership aims to simplify security infrastructure for customers by merging identity protection, secure browsing, and AI-based analytics into a cohesive ecosystem. With cyber threats increasingly targeting identities as the weakest link, the collaboration offers a timely solution for businesses navigating today’s complex digital environments.

Read More :

Advertisment

Sparsh CCTV, Innoviz Technologies and Cron AI to launch LiDAR-Camera systems

30TB HDDs from Seagate aim to power AI storage needs

Enterprise demand drives PC market recovery

Advertisment

Commvault appoints new leaders to boost partnerships