At its annual PegaWorld conference in Las Vegas, Pegasystems introduced enhanced capabilities in Pega Blueprint, designed to accelerate digital transformation by addressing legacy system modernisation challenges. The latest features enable organisations to use agentic AI to ingest and analyse various legacy system assets—including documentation, UI screenshots, source code, videos, and technical files—to generate application blueprints optimised for modern cloud environments.

Traditional approaches to modernising legacy systems often require extensive manual effort, particularly when documentation is outdated or unavailable. Pega's new research indicates that 88% of global IT decision-makers believe technical debt restricts their ability to remain competitive. As a result, IT teams are forced to allocate more resources to system maintenance than innovation, impacting customer experience and operational agility.

Pega Blueprint addresses these issues by using generative AI to automate the discovery and analysis of legacy assets. With this update, enterprises can streamline the initial phases of modernisation and reduce the cycle time for building cloud-ready applications.

Key Functional Enhancements in Pega Blueprint

The expanded capabilities now available in Pega Blueprint include:

Ingestion of Diverse Legacy Inputs Using Agentic AI

Organisations can upload multiple file types—including videos, images, documents, and source code—into Pega Blueprint. The system uses agentic AI to analyse and unify this data, including outputs from tools such as AWS Q Developer and Google MAT.

Process Discovery Across Legacy Systems

Pega Blueprint extracts key insights from legacy artefacts to reconstruct workflows. These insights help IT teams generate initial application designs, accelerating the process of retiring outdated systems.

Data Layer Automation for Faster Cloud Migration

The platform can now analyse legacy databases and integration documents to automatically generate application data models. This includes the identification of data fields and object relationships, facilitating faster migration to the cloud and easier integration with third-party systems.

Pega Blueprint allows business and IT users to initiate workflow development using natural language inputs. Leveraging Pega’s pre-configured best practices, the system produces optimised workflows embedded with automation features. Hundreds of enterprises are currently using the platform to create blueprints across a range of use cases.

These enhancements enable organisations to reduce dependency on legacy systems and accelerate the deployment of modern, cloud-native applications. By automating early-stage development tasks, enterprises can allocate resources more efficiently and improve customer-facing services.

Live Demonstrations at PegaWorld 2025

The updated features are being demonstrated at PegaWorld 2025, taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The event includes case studies, product demonstrations, and peer discussions on innovation, offering insight into how organisations are applying these technologies in real-world scenarios.

"Legacy systems are holding organisations back from delivering the experiences customers expect and the operational efficiency needed to stay competitive," said Kerim Akgonul, chief product officer, of Pega. "With these expanded Pega Blueprint capabilities, we're enabling organisations to speed up their transformation journey by extracting maximum value from existing documentation, code, or almost any source available. This isn't just about lifting and shifting to the cloud – it's about reimagining workflows to create truly modern, efficient applications that drive business value.”

"As organisations grapple with the burden of legacy systems hindering their journey toward autonomous enterprises, Pega Blueprint, combined with our AI-powered framework, enables enterprises to leap directly from outdated architectures to intelligent, agentic systems that deliver exceptional Total Experience,” said Sadagopan S, executive vice president, global head of SaaS and commercial applications, digital business services, HCLTech. “We're committed to leveraging Pega Blueprint's capabilities to help organisations eliminate tech debt, accelerate legacy transformation, and truly achieve autonomous operations."

“Legacy modernisation is no longer just an IT upgrade—it’s a strategic enabler,” said Pankaj Jain, CEO, of Aaseya. “With Pega Blueprint, we are helping enterprises move from patchwork fixes to AI-native, future-ready platforms.”

