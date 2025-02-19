Portronics Introduces Chyro Magnetic Wireless Powerbank

Portronics, a consumer technology provider, introduces the Chyro Magnetic Wireless Powerbank. This power bank is designed to keep devices powered anytime and anywhere. It features a 10000mAh Li-Polymer battery, dual bidirectional Type-C ports, and 15W wireless output, reportedly providing fast charging for multiple devices. Its sleek, compact design and MagSafe mobile stand make it suitable for modern lifestyles.

Advertisment

The Portronics Chyro is suitable for professionals, travellers, and tech enthusiasts. With wireless and wired fast-charging support and compatibility with MagSafe devices.

Portronics Chyro Magnetic Wireless Powerbank Key Features

- Universal Compatibility: Designed to work with smartphones, tablets, and accessories. It includes Type-C1, Type-C2, and wireless charging options, providing a hassle-free power experience for multiple gadgets.

- High-Efficiency Charging: Features 15W wireless output and 20W max wired output, delivering fast and reliable charging.

- Compact & Travel-Friendly Design: Lightweight and easy to carry, making it an ideal travel companion.

- Integrated MagSafe Mobile Stand: The built-in MagSafe mobile stand enables convenient phone positioning while charging, suitable for video calls, streaming, and on-the-go productivity.

- Smart Safety & Reliability: Equipped with advanced safety features, including overcharge protection, temperature control, and short-circuit prevention.

- LED Battery Indicator & Detachable Type-C Cable: LED indicator to inform about power levels and included detachable Type-C cable for convenience.

Advertisment

The Portronics Chyro Magnetic Wireless Powerbank is designed to provide a power solution for a variety of devices, assisting users to stay connected and solve battery issues.

Read More:

Advertisment

Opportunities for Women in Cloud Computing and AI

Integrating AI and Gen AI Solutions across Industries

Delhi Elections 2025: IT Community hopes for Growth