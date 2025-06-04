PPDS to Showcase Next-Gen Philips dvLED and Signage at InfoComm 2025







Advertisment

PPDS, the global provider of Philips Professional Displays and related solutions, has confirmed its participation at InfoComm 2025. The company will present its latest advancements in sustainable display technology and design, including new Philips dvLED products and digital signage solutions. A new global partnership will also be announced during the event. These updates will be available at Philips booth 3351.

In addition to product showcases, PPDS will hold a tribute in memory of Martijn van der Woude, Vice President of Global Business Development and Marketing, who passed away from cardiac arrest on 21 April 2025. The tribute will take place on Wednesday, 11 June, at 3 PM at the Philips booth. Further details will be shared by the company in the lead-up to the event.

Ron Cottaar, Director of Global Marketing at PPDS, commented: “Since the sad passing of Martijn, InfoComm 2025 will be the first time we have the opportunity to come together as a global team and industry. Martijn was a deeply regarded personality at InfoComm, whether speaking at industry keynotes, chatting with customers, or being interviewed by the press. With so many colleagues, partners, and customers sharing their memories with us, we feel this is an opportune moment for us to come together, share stories, and raise a glass to Martijn, and to all those in the industry who we have sadly lost in recent times. The show, as they say, must go on, but we will remember them.”

Advertisment

PPDS to Unveil New Innovations and Announce Global Partnership at InfoComm 2025

PPDS is preparing for one of its most significant appearances at InfoComm, with local, regional, and international teams set to join over 700 exhibitors and approximately 30,000 attendees at the Orange County Convention Center. The Philips booth, located on Exhibit Hall Level 2, will feature live demonstrations across a wide range of new and existing hardware and software solutions, with teams available to engage with visitors.

The booth will showcase AI-integrated content alongside an extensive portfolio of indoor and outdoor display technologies. These include dvLED and videowall displays, digital signage, interactive panels, business TVs, ePaper displays, and the Philips Wave cloud-based management platform.

Advertisment

Designed for accessibility, the booth will be organized into dedicated zones focused on specific verticals such as government, defence, retail, education, corporate, food and beverage, transportation, public venues, and hospitality. Visitors will be able to explore PPDS’ solutions tailored for these sectors.

Among the highlights, PPDS will debut a new model in its Philips Unite LED All-in-One Series, developed with a foldable and flexible design to support streamlined installations and mobility. This new addition is targeted at corporate, educational, and hospitality environments and draws inspiration from PPDS’ digital display partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing.

The event will also mark the introduction of the latest Philips digital signage models, including a new series that complies with the Trade Agreements Act (TAA). All solutions are designed with energy efficiency and sustainability as a priority. These additions join the Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign and the zero-power Philips Tableaux range on display.

Advertisment

Global Partnership Announcement

As part of its strategy to deliver end-to-end solutions, PPDS will announce a new global partnership aimed at expanding the availability of certified display solutions. The partnership will be formally introduced with a contract signing event at 2:45 PM on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, at the Philips booth.

PPDS’ participation at InfoComm 2025 reflects its continued focus on product innovation, market expansion, and sustainability in professional display technologies.

Advertisment

Nick Begleries, Commercial VP, North America at PPDS, commented: “InfoComm 2025 is shaping up to be one of our biggest launch events to date. We have some major partnership news plus some incredible product reveals over the three days, each pushing the barriers of design and screen technology.

“Furthermore, we will be showcasing the multitude of ways PPDS supports businesses in achieving their sustainability goals with a range of ultra low energy digital signage, dvLEDs, and professional TVs. The Philips booth is definitely one to add to your visit list!”

Advertisment

Read More:

Check Point's India Channel Strategy for Cybersecurity Growth

Navigating the Challenges of System Integration: Growth and Innovation

Advertisment

Navigating System Integration in the Digital Era: Overcoming the Challenges

Freshworks Partner Program: Insights into the Evolving Channel Ecosystem