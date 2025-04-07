Prada Group with o9’s AI Software Platform Enhances Procurement Planning

o9, a provider of enterprise AI software platforms for planning and decision-making, has announced the successful deployment of its production and procurement planning capabilities for Prada Group. The implementation supports enhanced operational efficiency and quality management within Prada Group’s leather goods division.

Prada Group's Supply Chain Optimisation for Global Luxury Operations

Prada Group, headquartered in Milan, Italy, manages globally recognised brands, including Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, Car Shoe, and Marchesi 1824. With a strong presence across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas, the group operates in ready-to-wear, Footwear, leather goods, and Eyewear segments.

The collaboration with o9 aims to streamline planning processes across a multi-tier global supply chain by:

Developing production plans for finished and semi-finished goods.

Improving visibility into capacity at internal production sites and external suppliers.

Aligning raw material procurement with production schedules.

AI-Driven Planning for Improved Decision-Making

o9’s platform delivers tailored production workflows, enabling planners to assess risk factors and approve production orders with improved accuracy, make near real-time procurement decisions through customised reporting, and conduct root-cause analysis on production disruptions to support proactive mitigation.

This deployment is intended to provide Prada Group’s supply chain teams with increased flexibility and foresight in managing complex operations, aligning procurement with demand, and maintaining production continuity.

The partnership reflects Prada Group’s focus on leveraging digital tools to support agile, data-driven decision-making across its supply chain operations.

“o9 is pleased to partner with Prada Group on its journey to optimize production planning with a world-class platform that mitigates potential risks that could create capacity bottlenecks and develops processes that enable smarter procurement, planning, and planning decision-making,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, o9’s Co-Founder and CEO. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Prada Group in the years to come.”

