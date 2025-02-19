Prointek Global Innovations Inaugurates Manufacturing Facility

Prointek Global Innovations, the subsidiary and manufacturing division of Supertron Electronics, has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility and assembly line at Kasna, Greater Noida. The 45,000 sq. ft. factory will produce Interactive Flat Panels (IFPDs), Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) computers, Video Conferencing Cameras, Floor Mount Kits for IFPDs, and Interactive Devices. The facility has a monthly production capacity of approximately 2500 to 3000 units of interactive flat panels.

Manufacturing Capabilities

The new facility marks a significant milestone in India's interactive technology and unified communication space. It aims to reinforce the country’s self-reliance in manufacturing high-quality digital collaboration products. The Solitaire-branded Interactive Flat Panels produced at this facility meet global quality and compliance standards. These products have certifications including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, ISO 50001, BIS, CB-TUV, CE, FCC, RoHS, and GMP.

Quality and Compliance

Solitaire products undergo advanced manufacturing processes, stringent QA & QC protocols, and rigorous reliability testing. The facility emphasises robust packaging, precision engineering, and meticulous quality control to deliver high-performance interactive technology solutions.

Brand Mission

Brand Solitaire, owned by Supertron Electronics, aims to reshape information sharing and absorption. The company focuses on Education (Govt. Schools, GeM Business, Large-scale ICT & Smart Classroom Projects) and Business (SME / SMB). Solitaire Interactive Flat Panels serve both domains, enhancing meeting room productivity and remote learning.

White-Label Production

The facility also serves as a scalable production hub for white-labelled IFPD and UC products, providing high-quality, customised manufacturing capabilities for leading brands. Supported by Supertron Group's extensive infrastructure, comprising 34 branch offices, 60 warehouses, and a workforce of 650+ professionals, the facility ensures seamless distribution and after-sales support.

Research and Development

The facility houses a Research & Development (R&D) centre and an advanced Software Development Lab. Digital Canvas Pro, a Generative AI-powered Interactive Whiteboard Software Suite, is being developed here. This AI-driven innovation enhances teacher efficiency, automates content generation, structures intelligent lesson plans, and fosters digital collaboration.

Architectural Design

The Greater Noida facility features modern exposed-brick aesthetics and a state-of-the-art industrial infrastructure. Adjacent to the factory is a modern office space designed to cultivate a dynamic and collaborative work environment, fostering innovation and strategic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director of Prointek Global Innovations, emphasized the company’s commitment to reshaping the digital collaboration ecosystem: "This new facility is more than just a factory; it is the foundation of a transformative journey in India's interactive technology sector. With this investment, we are setting new benchmarks for innovation, quality, and scalability, ensuring that Solitaire’s cutting-edge IFPDs and UC products reach every corner of the country. Our goal is to empower education and business sectors with intelligent, intuitive, and future-ready solutions, making learning and collaboration more immersive and productive. Additionally, this facility will act as a trusted contract manufacturing hub, enabling 25+ leading brands in India to scale their white-label businesses seamlessly. We believe in enabling digital transformation through indigenous innovation and world-class manufacturing. This new facility in Greater Noida is a testament to our commitment to India’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” initiative and our focus on bringing global-standard interactive flat panel and unified communication products to Indian and international markets. With this launch, we are set to accelerate growth, expand our IFPD & UC Product business, and further strengthen our position as a trusted leader in the industry”.

