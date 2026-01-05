PYIE makes global debut at CES 2026 with Keychron partnership

PYIE, a technology and design-led innovation ecosystem backed by the legacy and infrastructure of Intex, has announced its debut participation atCES 2026 (Consumer Electronics Show). The company will make its first appearance at the global technology event through a partnership with international technology brand Keychron.

Advertisment

At CES 2026, PYIE and its partners will present a range of new Keychron products while demonstrating their core technologies to a global audience of technology professionals, industry leaders and media. The showcase marks PYIE’s first step onto an international platform as it positions itself at the intersection of product design, engineering and manufacturing.

Alongside the CES announcement, PYIE has entered into a 10-year exclusive partnership with Keychron. Under this agreement, PYIE will operate as the extended arm of the global brand in India, supporting market development, localisation and service capabilities. A formal announcement outlining the scope of the partnership is expected after CES 2026.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ms Ishita Bansal, Founder and CEO of PYIE, said,

“The partnership with Keychron represents a pivotal moment in our journey. We’re building a design and innovation ecosystem that honours the legacy of Intex while charting a new path forward. Through our long-term partnerships, we’re committing to deep market understanding, localised manufacturing, and comprehensive service support. This collaboration is about enabling global innovation to flourish in India while building India’s capacity to design and create technology for the world.”

Advertisment

At the event, PYIE will present the combined product portfolios of both organisations, offering early visibility into technologies that are expected to enter the Indian market in the coming period across consumer, professional and enterprise segments.

Keychron to debut Ultra Series at CES 2026

A major highlight of the Keychron showcase will be the unveiling of its Ultra Series, which the company describes as its most advanced mechanical keyboard lineup to date. The Ultra Series will introduce the first mass-produced mechanical keyboard powered by ZMK firmware.

The new range features up to 660 hours of battery life, support for 8K polling rates in both wired and wireless modes, newly developed Silk POM switches aimed at improved acoustics, and a redesigned form factor that includes a multifunction control knob and premium finishing.

Advertisment

A Keychron spokesperson said, “The Ultra Series represents a quantum leap in mechanical keyboard technology. By integrating ZMK firmware with our advanced hardware innovations, we’re delivering a keyboard that meets the demands of professionals, gamers, and enthusiasts who refuse to compromise on performance or experience.”

Keychron plans to display more than 50 keyboards at its CES booth, allowing attendees hands-on access to both the Ultra Series and its broader product range.

Industry participants, media representatives and technology enthusiasts attending CES 2026 are invited to visit the Keychron booth to explore the showcased technologies and engage with the teams involved in the development of next-generation input devices and digital fabrication solutions.

Advertisment

Read More:

Emerging technologies 2026: why enterprise AI is finally getting real

Partner Pulse: BlueBell Computers | System Integrator, and Managed Service Provider (India)

How Google Cloud partner program is reshaping the channel playbook

Partner Pulse: Xpress Computers | System Integrator, and Cloud Solutions Partner(India)