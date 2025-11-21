Qlik adds AI and API enhancements to Qlik Talend Cloud

Qlik has introduced powerful new capabilities in Qlik Talend Cloud, designed to make trusted, high-quality data easier to access, manage, and use across the enterprise. The latest enhancements focus on automated documentation, AI-assisted data quality, and secure, standards-based API publishing, paving the way for faster, governed data consumption across analytics, business applications, and AI workloads.

With enterprises increasingly relying on interconnected platforms such as Power BI, Tableau, Excel, Salesforce, and internal applications, the need for flexible and governed data sharing has never been greater. Qlik Talend Cloud now allows data teams to publish API endpoints for certified data products with a single click, standardising data delivery for downstream users while maintaining strict governance.

The release also introduces automated field descriptions that improve dataset discoverability and significantly reduce manual documentation time. An AI-powered Data Quality Rule Assistant analyses data profiles to propose quality rules, enabling teams to expand coverage and enforce trust with far less manual effort.

To close the loop on data issue remediation, Qlik is bringing agentic workflows and collaborative validation into its stewardship experience. Data teams and domain experts can now work together in sprint-style cycles to resolve issues faster, ensuring transparent and trusted data for business and AI applications.

“Customers want flexibility. If your best data is stuck in one tool, it becomes a bottleneck,” said Drew Clarke, EVP, Product & Technology, Qlik. “Open, standards-based APIs let customers use the same governed data wherever work happens. AI-driven stewardship removes repetitive tasks and helps teams deliver trusted outcomes faster.”

Eva Chrona, CEO at Climber, highlighted the impact on collaboration and trust: “Qlik has turned stewardship into a team sport. Sprint workflows and collaborative validation pulled our domain experts into the process, which raised trust and sped up fixes. The automation that documents fields and proposes quality checks is already saving time, and we are excited about where Qlik is taking AI-driven stewardship next.”

Data Product APIs built on open standards are available today. Auto-describe fields and the DQ Rule Assistant are rolling out progressively, while Qlik’s Data Stewardship Early Access program is now open for enrollment.

