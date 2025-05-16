Qlik Introduces Agentic AI Interface for Enterprise Data

Qlik has launched its agentic experience platform, designed to transform how enterprises interact with data. The solution provides a unified conversational interface that enables natural language queries across organisational data assets.

Advertisment

Core Platform Capabilities

The system leverages Qlik's proprietary data engine, which analyses relationships across datasets to reveal non-obvious connections. The new interface extends this functionality through AI agents that:

- Process both structured and unstructured data

Advertisment

- Generate actionable insights through natural language processing

- Automate data workflows based on user queries

Qlik Agentic AI Key Components -

Advertisment

1. Qlik Answers: Expands last year's unstructured data solution to include structured data in a single interface.

2. Discovery Agent: Identifies potential risks and opportunities across connected datasets.

3. Pipeline Agent (Preview): Creates data pipelines through conversational commands.

Advertisment

The platform integrates with Qlik Cloud services, including:

- Data integration tools

- Quality management systems

Advertisment

- Analytics solutions

This release addresses growing enterprise needs for accelerated decision-making in volatile business environments. Qlik's approach emphasizes maintaining data governance standards while increasing accessibility for business users.

“This new agentic experience is about removing the distance between data, decisions, and outcomes,” said Mike Capone, CEO of Qlik. “People want a seamless, conversational way to engage with their data—one that fits naturally into their work and delivers clear, trusted answers in context. We’ve built this experience to reflect how decisions actually get made in a business.”

Advertisment

“There’s a growing demand for AI that does more than generate responses—enterprises want systems that can reason across complex data, explain their outputs, and drive action,” said Megha Kumar, Research Vice President, Worldwide Analytics & AI, IDC. “Qlik Answers combines structured and unstructured data with automation in a governed, explainable framework. It’s a strong example of how agentic AI can support real enterprise decision-making.”

“We’re under constant pressure to make faster, better decisions with data that’s scattered across the business,” said Yuzuru Fukuda, Corporate Executive Officer - Senior EVP, Enterprise Division CEO, Fujitsu. “The ability to ask a question and get a trusted, contextual answer—across structured reports, unstructured content, and automated workflows—is exactly the kind of capability we’ve been waiting for. It has the potential to remove a lot of friction from how decisions actually get made.”

Advertisment

Read More:

New Relic Partner Program: Insights on the Enhancements with AI Integration

Freshworks Partner Program: Insights into the Evolving Channel Ecosystem

MSP Market is Majorly Driven by AI Adoption : Rajesh Chhabra, Acronis

How AHEAD Delivers Adaptive Digital Transformation with India-First Talent & AI