Qualcomm and Xiaomi Renew Partnership with Multi-Year Agreement

Qualcomm Technologies and Xiaomi Corporation have signed a new multi-year agreement, extending their 15-year partnership in mobile technology development. The collaboration has contributed to advancements in smartphone and connected device innovation.

Partnership Details

- Focuses on continued development of industry-standard technologies

- Covers multiple device categories across global markets

- Builds on previous joint achievements in mobile platforms

The agreement reaffirms both companies' commitment to delivering competitive products in the consumer electronics sector.

"Qualcomm Technologies has always been one of Xiaomi’s most trusted and vital partners, supporting our journey from a startup to a global technology leader. We look forward to continuing the next 15 years of our collaboration and leveraging Qualcomm’s cutting-edge Snapdragon platforms and technologies to deliver even more innovative and high-quality products to our customers worldwide,” said Lei Jun, CEO of Xiaomi.

“Together, we have consistently delivered exceptional products that have set the pace of innovation in smartphones globally,” said Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated. “We value the relationship we have built resulting from 15 years of close collaboration and are excited to continue this journey for many years to come, with Snapdragon platforms powering Xiaomi’s premium smartphones. We look forward to expanding our work together in automotive, smart home products, wearables, AR/VR glasses, tablets, and more.”

Qualcomm Technologies and Xiaomi Corporation have renewed their 15-year partnership through a multi-year agreement centred on premium smartphone innovation. The deal confirms Xiaomi's continued use of Snapdragon 8-series platforms for multiple generations of devices across global markets.

Key Agreement Terms

- Xiaomi will adopt the next-generation Snapdragon 8-series platform in upcoming flagship devices.

- Annual shipment volumes are expected to increase throughout the agreement.

- Joint development is planned for on-device AI across multiple product categories.

Product Collaboration History

Smartphones

- Partnership began with Xiaomi Mi 1 (2011)

- Snapdragon platforms power the current Xiaomi Mi 15 series

- Contributed to Xiaomi's position as third-largest global smartphone brand.

Automotive

- Xiaomi SU7 electric vehicle utilises:

- Snapdragon Cockpit Platform

- Snapdragon Auto 5G Modem-RF solution

Connected Devices

- Wi-Fi 7 implementation in smart home products

- Snapdragon-powered wearables including:

- Xiaomi Buds 5 Pro (Snapdragon S7/S7+ Gen 1)

- Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro (Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1)

