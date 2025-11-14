Qualcomm Technologies has introduced the Dragonwing IQ-X Series, a new line of industrial-grade processors designed to power the next generation of programmable logic controllers (PLCs), advanced HMIs, edge controllers, panel PCs and rugged box PCs. The launch marks Qualcomm’s most direct push into the industrial compute layer, bringing its Oryon CPU architecture into environments that demand long life-cycles, harsh-condition reliability, and sustained edge intelligence.

The move reflects a broader shift across global manufacturing: industrial systems are now expected to combine deterministic control, high-performance edge compute, and embedded AI capabilities within a single, power-efficient platform.

A processor built for harsh, high-value environments

At the heart of the Dragonwing IQ-X Series is the Qualcomm Oryon CPU, a custom architecture built on a 4nm process with scalable options ranging from eight to twelve high-performance cores. It delivers up to 45 TOPS of AI performance, positioning the platform to support both traditional industrial workloads and increasingly AI-centric applications.

The chipset supports industrial-grade temperature ranges from -40°C to 105°C, enabling it to withstand the thermal demands of factory floors, outdoor systems, and rugged control boxes. The ruggedised packaging and wide peripheral compatibility are aimed at simplifying integration across legacy and modern industrial equipment.

Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager for Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT at Qualcomm Technologies, noted that the platform aims to push Oryon’s performance “to the heart of the industrial PC”, with a focus on smarter factories and more capable edge controllers.

Meeting modern industry’s compute and integration demands

The Dragonwing IQ-X Series provides long life-cycle support, strong security features, high power efficiency, and broad connectivity, all essential for modernising industrial operations.

It supports industry-standard COM module form factors, allowing drop-in deployment on existing carrier boards. Compatibility with common bridge chips and industrial peripherals helps OEMs avoid expensive redesigns.

Software support spans Windows 11 IoT Enterprise LTSC, Qt, CODESYS, EtherCAT and other widely used industrial automation frameworks. This enables machine builders, robotics firms and automation vendors to reuse existing toolchains while adopting the new platform.

AI at the industrial edge

Through the Qualcomm AI Software Stack and common AI runtimes such asONNX and PyTorch, industrial developers can bring AI models directly to the factory floor. Key applications include:

predictive maintenance

condition-based monitoring

real-time anomaly detection

visual inspection and defect detection

With AI workloads gaining importance in manufacturing and robotics, having an integrated NPU reduces the need for external accelerators and simplifies the AI-deployment pipeline.

Faster Time-to-Market for OEMs and ODMs

The Dragonwing IQ-X Series is designed to lower the bill of materials by removing the need for separate modules for multimedia or AI acceleration. Its flexible configuration and long-term availability offer a practical platform for scalable industrial products.

Leading OEMs, including Advantech, congatec, NEXCOM, Portwell, SECO and Tria, have already committed to adopting the platform, with commercial devices expected in the coming months.

The result is a processor family that allows industrial manufacturers to deliver rugged systems with configurable performance, lower complexity, and faster development cycles.

Conclusion

The Dragonwing IQ-X Series signals Qualcomm’s intent to sit at the core of industrial computing, bridging real-time control, edge AI and rugged system design. As industrial OEMs move toward more autonomous manufacturing and data-driven operations, this platform provides a unified foundation capable of supporting the next decade of factory modernisation.

