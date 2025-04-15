Rackspace Launches Rackspace OpenStack Flex for Enterprise Security

Rackspace, an end-to-end hybrid and AI solutions company, has announced the launch of Rackspace OpenStack Flex, an enterprise-ready, on-demand, shared cloud service providing secure and open Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS). Rackspace OpenStack Flex service includes 24x7 expert support and fully monitored and maintained infrastructure to facilitate adoption and ongoing applications operations, helping to bridge the gap between dedicated and multi-tenant cloud solutions.

"Rackspace OpenStack Flex makes managing workloads across the hybrid cloud landscape easier than ever. With our unified OpenStack-powered cloud platform, customers stay agile, compliant, and equipped to evolve in a fast-paced world," said Lance Weaver, CPTO of Rackspace Private Cloud. "Our team of experts is committed to delivering our Fanatical Support every step of the way, ensuring customers have the guidance and confidence in their technology stack."

According to Rob Tiffany, Research Director, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure at IDC, “Over 80% of Cloud buyers have plans to modernise their current cloud estate. This includes rethinking their technology choices and even who they do business with. Almost 90% of those buyers are in the process of deploying or are already operating a hybrid cloud." Beyond addressing the increasing demands for modernisation, Rackspace OpenStack Flex provides a platform that effortlessly scales and facilitates future innovation. This solution alleviates vendor lock-in concerns, enhances cost control and increases hybrid-cloud effectiveness.

Key Benefits of Rackspace OpenStack Flex

From enterprise-level security to support, Rackspace OpenStack Flex delivers these benefits to modern organisations:

Open-source ecosystem: Avoid vendor lock-in and embrace a platform that supports innovation and community-driven enhancements.

Security and compliance: Protect your business with a cloud solution that meets industry-leading security.

Scalability and flexibility: Scale your infrastructure effortlessly to meet changing business demands without compromising performance.

Cost efficiency: Reduce costs with a licence-free solution that offers a compelling Total Cost of Operation (TCO) while maintaining high performance and reliability.

Enterprise-level support: Access 24x7x365 expert support from Rackspace, ensuring your cloud operations run smoothly and efficiently.

Key Features

Drawing on years of continuous development and operating expertise, Rackspace has enriched this solution with these enhanced features:

High availability, fault tolerance, and resiliency: Achieve maximum uptime with built-in availability, a fault-tolerant infrastructure, and integrated backup and disaster recovery options.

Cost management: Gain control over your cloud spending by leveraging the cost advantages of an open-source, fully managed infrastructure that scales to meet your requirements.

Integrated orchestration: Simplify application deployment and management with integrated orchestration for operating systems, virtual machines, and containers.

