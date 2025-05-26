Subscribe

Rashi Peripherals Reports Financial Results in Q4 FY25

Rashi Peripherals reports strong FY25 results with 45.8% PAT growth to Rs. 2,097M. Expands to Srinagar (52nd branch), upgrades CRISIL rating to AA-, and enters visual display & quick commerce segments while maintaining industry-leading margins.

DQC Bureau
Rashi Peripherals has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, showing significant year-over-year improvements.  

Rashi Peripherals reported strong financial results for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025. In Q4 FY25, the company achieved a net profit of Rs. 527 million, marking a 12.1% year-over-year increase, while revenue stood at Rs. 29,732 million. EBITDA showed particularly robust growth at ₹960 million, up 30.9% compared to the same period last year. For the full fiscal year FY25, the performance was even more impressive with net profit surging 45.8% to Rs. 2,097 million. Annual revenue grew by 24.1% to Rs. 137,727 million, and EBITDA increased by 17.5% to Rs. 3,609 million, demonstrating consistent growth across all key financial metrics. These results highlight the company's strong position as a leading technology distributor in the Indian market.  

The company, a distributor of global technology brands in India, has demonstrated growth across all financial parameters. 

 

Particulars (₹ Mn.)

Q4 FY25

Q4 FY24

YoY%

FY25

FY24

YoY%

Revenue

29,732

30,022

(1.0)%

1,37,727

1,10,947

24.1%

EBIDTA (Incl. Other Income)

960

733

30.9%

3,609

3,073

17.5%

PAT

527

471

12.1%

2,097

1,439

45.7%

 

Rashi Peripherals Announces Operational and Financial Updates

Credit Rating Upgrade

CRISIL has upgraded Rashi Peripherals' bank loan facilities worth ₹1,700 crore:  

- Long-term Rating: Revised to 'CRISIL AA/-Stable' from 'CRISIL A+/Positive'  

- Short-term Rating: Upgraded to 'CRISIL A1+' from 'CRISIL A1'  

 

Infrastructure Expansion  

The company has:  

- Inaugurated a new embedded lab in Bangalore  

- Expanded operations with a 52nd branch in Srinagar  

- Established a call centre in Mumbai with capacity for 500+ daily calls

Business Developments

Recent operational milestones include:  

- CRM system implementation supporting 450+ active users  

- Executed orders for NMDC  

- Entered new business verticals:  

  - Visual display solutions  

  - Quick commerce services  

  - Surveillance technologies 

Commenting on the performance, Kapal Pansari, Managing Director, Rashi Peripherals said, "In FY 2024-25, we expanded our footprint with the opening of our 52nd branch in Srinagar and implemented a CRM system with over 450 users, driving exceptional growth that exceeds industry averages by more than double. Our success is fueled by strategic expansion into high-end products and AI-enabled technologies, enabling us to stay ahead of market trends. We were honoured with the Hulladek Raising the Bar Award for our E-Waste awareness initiatives, and our entry into the quick commerce segment further diversified our business. As we look to FY 2025-26, our focus is on 360-degree growth—scaling city coverage, strengthening brand partnerships, and upgrading technology and infrastructure for operational efficiency. With a continued focus on innovation and sustainability, we remain committed to transforming the ICT distribution landscape and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

Rajesh Goenka, CEO, Rashi Peripherals said, "For the past few years, Rashi Peripherals has spearheaded industry growth through innovative and customer-centric solutions. Our successful execution of key projects for NMDC, coupled with strategic entries into high-potential verticals like Visual Display, Quick Commerce, and Surveillance, underscores our proactive approach. We've also significantly enhanced our infrastructure with an advanced Embedded Lab in Bangalore and a state-of-the-art call centre in Mumbai. Notably, we've maintained steady margins despite ongoing network investments, a testament to our operational efficiency. Our recognition at NVIDIA GTC 2025 further validates our commitment to innovation. Our FY 2025-26 strategy prioritizes deeper penetration in non-metro markets via stronger channel engagement.”

 

