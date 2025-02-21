Razorpay Launches Payment and Business Banking Solutions at FTX 2025

Razorpay, an Indian omnichannel payments and business banking platform, unveiled four new solutions at its annual event, FTX 2025. The new offerings aim to streamline financial operations for businesses, improve trust in online transactions, and enhance digital payments through AI-driven technology.

Razorpay New Product Launch at FTX 2025

Razorpay introduced the following solutions:

- RazorpayX Corporate Cards in partnership with Yes Bank

- Razorpay Buyer Protection for secure online shopping

- Razorpay RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit for AI-powered payment processing

- Razorpay Engage Gift Cards for digital gifting and customer loyalty

The sixth edition of FTX featured over 70 industry speakers from organisations including NPCI, MeitY, Meta, WhatsApp, AWS, Google, Mastercard, and Visa India. The event was attended by startup founders, D2C brand entrepreneurs, enterprise executives, regulators, banking partners, and fintech professionals.

RazorpayX Corporate Cards for Startups

RazorpayX, a business banking platform launched in 2020, introduced a corporate card for startup founders in partnership with Yes Bank. The card addresses challenges such as limited access to corporate credit, cash flow management, and financial operations.

Key features include:

- Customizable spending limits and supplementary cards

- AI-driven real-time expense tracking

- Automated reconciliation for compliance

- Smart recurring payments for SaaS subscriptions and vendor transactions

Razorpay Buyer Protection for eCommerce Transactions

Razorpay introduced a Buyer Protection Program to address trust issues in eCommerce transactions. With India’s eCommerce market projected to reach $200 billion by 2026, many consumers hesitate to make prepaid purchases due to concerns about fraud, non-delivery, and defective products.

The Buyer Protection Program allows online shoppers to opt for a money-back guarantee at checkout, reducing cart abandonment, cash-on-delivery dependency, and return losses for businesses.

AI-Powered Payments with Razorpay RAY Agentic-AI

Razorpay launched RAY Agentic-AI, an AI-powered suite designed for onboarding, integration, and real-time financial intelligence. The toolkit aims to:

- Automate transaction management

- Provide real-time insights into payment failures

- Improve customer experience with AI-driven assistance

Razorpay Engage Gift Cards for Digital Gifting

Razorpay introduced Engage Gift Cards as part of its marketing solutions portfolio. The platform reportedly enables businesses to offer intelligent, customisable digital gift cards to enhance customer engagement and retention.

With India’s digital gifting market expected to reach $31 billion by 2030, the solution is trying to provide an alternative to traditional discount-led promotions, helping businesses reduce acquisition costs and improve customer loyalty.

Expanding Digital Payment Solutions

The newly launched products align with Razorpay’s strategy to enhance financial operations for businesses and improve the digital payment experience. The company aims to support enterprises, startups, and online retailers with AI-driven solutions and secure transaction processes.

Speaking at FTX, Harshil Mathur, Co-founder & CEO, Razorpay said, “Over the past decade, Razorpay has been at the heart of India’s digital revolution, building financial solutions that empower businesses of all sizes. And now we’re entering a new era where financial systems should be so seamless that businesses don’t even notice them; they just scale. Speaking of that, I’m personally thrilled about our RAY Agentic-AI Toolkit, which I believe will be a breakthrough in intelligent financial automation and power the next generation of commerce. So, soon when your AI assistant finds you the perfect hotel, an OTT subscription, or a limited-edition sneaker, you will not see a checkout page, no redirections, and no interruptions. Instead of being taken away from your journey, payments will happen effortlessly in the background, making transactions smoother, faster, and completely frictionless.”

He added, “The future of business finance will not just be about managing money but about making it move at the speed of ambition. And in a world where India is innovating faster than anyone can predict, the need to rewrite the rules of finance and the need for futuristic intelligent financial solutions have never been greater.”

Commenting on the launch of Razorpay’s latest line of products, Shashank Kumar, MD & Co-founder, Razorpay, said, “I believe Fintech is only 1% finished. India is now a global example of fintech innovation. There is so much more to do! With continued innovations like these, we believe together we will soon change the way payments and business banking have been done in India. AI-powered payments, frictionless credit, and trust-first commerce solutions aren’t just innovations; they are the driving force behind the next generation of business success. We’re transforming commerce into something that doesn’t wait to happen but adapts in real time to the needs of the businesses. All the products we launched today have a play of AI embedded in them, be it Corporate Cards, Engage Gift Cards, or the Buyer Protection Program.”

