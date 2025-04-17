realme has announced a strategic partnership with Optiemus Electronics Limited (OEL) to locally manufacture its upcoming range of Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) products in India. This move aligns with realme’s broader objective to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and contribute to the Government of India’s 'Make in India' initiative.

Local Production and Component Sourcing Strategy

As part of its plan, realme aims to manufacture its complete AIoT product portfolio—including smartwatches, tablets, and earphones—within India. Production of key products such as the realme Buds T200 series, Buds Wireless series, and Buds Air series will begin this year at local facilities. Additionally, the company is prioritising domestic sourcing of essential components such as PCBAs, batteries, mechanical parts, chargers, and cables to enhance supply chain efficiency and self-reliance.

realme and OEL to promote Export Readiness AIoT Manufacturing in India

The partnership between realme and OEL targets the annual production of up to five million AIoT units while creating over 2,000 employment opportunities across India. The initiative is expected to contribute to building a skilled workforce and strengthening the local electronics manufacturing ecosystem. In parallel, realme is exploring export opportunities for Made-in-India AIoT products, positioning the country as a potential hub for global technology manufacturing. Production has commenced with the realme Buds T200 Lite, featuring dual-mic AI noise cancellation supported by DNN voice recognition technology.

realme’s spokesperson on the partnership said, “India is a dynamic and fast-growing market for next-generation AI-enabled hearables, wearables, and power management devices. We are excited to partner with Optiemus Electronics Ltd. (OEL) to bring the manufacturing of all our high-performance and value for money AIoT devices to India. This collaboration will enable us to expand our manufacturing base to cater to domestic demand, while also reinforcing our commitment to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. At the same time, it opens up new opportunities to extend our global footprint through world-class manufacturing capabilities established here in India.”

Ashok Gupta, Chairman, Optiemus Group, said, “We are thrilled to sign up this partnership with realme as we believe in realme’s philosophy of ‘Make it real.’ The fusion of AI and IoT is making hearable-wearable products and power devices smarter and more efficient, and thus delivering great value. We are thoroughly delighted to be an eminent part of this AI-based product evolution. OEL will continue to play its role in shaping electronics manufacturing in India, generate more employment opportunities, and forge the path ahead to become Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

