Redington and GENERA 3D Printed Eyewear Partnership India Announced

Redington Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with GENERA | Mission Eyewear to distribute advanced 3D printing solutions for the eyewear market in India. The collaboration positions Redington as the exclusive distributor and go-to-market partner for GENERA’s printing technologies in the country.

The move expands Redington’s 3D printing portfolio and introduces industrial additive manufacturing capabilities tailored specifically for eyewear manufacturers and optical brands.

Focus on Customised, On-Demand Manufacturing

Through this partnership, Redington will enable Indian eyewear manufacturers to adopt 3D printing systems designed for highly customisable and personalised frame production. The technology supports on-demand manufacturing aligned with global design trends and evolving retail models.

GENERA’s approach combines automated additive manufacturing with digital design workflows to facilitate frame production based on individual facial geometry. The systems aim to move production beyond standardised mass manufacturing toward scalable customisation.

Dr. Klaus Stadlmann, CEO of GENERA | Mission Eyewear, stated that the company’s technology integrates automated 3D additive manufacturing with digital eyewear collections, enabling in-store production of frames tailored to individual customers while remaining scalable for larger volumes.

Distribution and Ecosystem Enablement

Under the agreement, Redington will provide support across the value chain, including consulting, application development, and workflow integration. The objective is to help manufacturers scale 3D printed eyewear production with structured deployment models.

Mr. Ramesh KS, Vice President – Digital Printing, Redington Limited, said the partnership expands the company’s full-stack 3D printing portfolio and supports innovation-led manufacturing in the eyewear sector. He added that the collaboration enables faster design cycles and personalised frame production.

Arun Subramony, Chairman and CEO of TimeX Capital LLC, commented that the collaboration brings fashion, fit, and sustainability through digitised workflow solutions to the Indian market, making designer eyewear more accessible.

Technology Portfolio and Market Context

GENERA’s product line includes the G2/F2 system introduced in 2018, the G3 All-in-One System, and the A2 Automation Module. In 2024, the company launched Mission Eyewear to focus on local in-shop production for opticians, enabling personalised eyewear manufacturing on demand.

Redington, a Fortune India 500 company, operates in more than 40 markets and works with over 75,000 channel partners. The partnership reflects its ongoing focus on next-generation manufacturing technologies, including 3D printing and digital production systems.

The Redington GENERA 3D printed eyewear partnership India signals a structured entry of industrial additive manufacturing into the country’s eyewear segment, combining distribution scale with specialised 3D printing systems to support personalised and digitally integrated production models.

