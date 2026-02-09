Redington and AWS launch Bus Yatra for cloud adoption in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities

Redington Limited has partnered with Amazon Web Services to launch a nationwide technology outreach initiative aimed at accelerating cloud-first, AI-driven and data-led adoption among startups, SMBs and MSMEs in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets.

The initiative, titled Connecting India – Innovation on Wheels, is structured as a multi-city bus yatra designed to help enterprises move away from legacy IT systems and adopt modern digital architectures that support faster decision-making and operational efficiency.

Bengaluru launch marks start of multi-city journey

The bus yatra was inaugurated in Bengaluru in the presence of Rajat Vohra, India CEO, Redington Limited, and Sandeep Dutta, President, India and South Asia, AWS, along with senior leaders from both organisations. The launch marks the beginning of a nationwide journey to accelerate digital transformation across India’s emerging business hubs.

From Bengaluru, the bus will travel to key cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Indore, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Kolkata. Each stop is designed to provide local enterprises with direct access to cloud expertise, solution demonstrations and tailored advisory sessions.

Hands-on engagement for startups, SMBs and MSMEs

The initiative focuses on engaging India’s rapidly growing regional markets, where digital adoption is increasing across sectors such as manufacturing, BFSI, SaaS, retail and digital-native enterprises. Through hands-on guidance, expert consultations and real-world use cases, the programme aims to help organisations modernise IT environments, improve resilience and build scalable, AI-enabled foundations.

Enterprises participating in the bus yatra will be exposed to practical approaches for adopting cloud-first architectures and unlocking new growth opportunities beyond metro markets.

Cloud, AI and data as growth enablers

Discussions and sessions across the journey will spotlight cloud-led innovation, AI capabilities and data-driven insights as key enablers of agility, competitiveness and growth. Secure cloud infrastructure and modern IT frameworks are positioned as foundational elements for enterprises looking to scale efficiently and participate in domestic and global markets.

Each stop on the yatra will feature interactive workshops, customer and partner sessions, and focused discussions on cloud adoption trends across BFSI, manufacturing, SaaS, retail and emerging digital-native businesses.

Rajat Vohra outlines regional growth focus

Commenting on the initiative, Rajat Vohra, India CEO, Redington Limited, said India’s next phase of digital growth will be driven by enterprises operating beyond the metros, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that are emerging as hubs for manufacturing, services and digital innovation.

He said the Redington-AWS bus yatra is aimed at taking innovation directly to these growth markets, enabling startups, SMBs and MSMEs to adopt modern, cloud-first architectures, improve operational efficiency and build future-ready supply chains and business models aligned with a digital-first economy.

Strengthening ecosystem-led transformation

The initiative also reinforces Redington’s role as a technology transformation partner, supporting customers across their cloud journey through advisory services, solution enablement and ecosystem-led technology orchestration.

By taking cloud expertise on the road, the programme reflects a shared vision of enabling inclusive and sustainable digital growth by democratising access to advanced technologies across India. With Connecting India – Innovation on Wheels, Redington and AWS reaffirm their commitment to building a future-ready technology ecosystem for startups, SMBs and MSMEs nationwide.

