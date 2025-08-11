Redington partners with Protofusion 3D to deploy HP Multi Jet Fusion 5600

Redington Limited, a technology solutions provider and Fortune India 500 company, has announced the successful installation of the HP Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 5600 3D printing solution at Protofusion 3D. The collaboration is aimed at boosting agile and scalable production capabilities for industries including automotive, aerospace, robotics, and high-performance consumer products.

The installation marks a significant step in addressing key challenges in manufacturing, particularly for low to mid-volume production runs. The HP MJF 5600 offers the ability to bypass traditional constraints such as tooling and setup costs, enabling businesses to prototype, iterate, and scale production at greater speed and efficiency.

Aakash Sangwan, Founder & Director, Protofusion 3D, said the technology will help clients accelerate innovation cycles.

“At Protofusion 3D, we believe innovation should not be limited by traditional manufacturing barriers. With HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology, we’re enabling businesses to accelerate their product development cycles and scale production confidently. This is a game-changer for industries looking for agility and quality in equal measure,” Sangwan said.

Ramesh K S, Vice President – Digital Printing, Redington Limited, said the partnership reflects the company’s commitment to advancing digital manufacturing in India.

“We are excited to partner with Protofusion 3D to bring the transformative power of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 5600 to businesses. This partnership highlights Redington's commitment to strengthening advanced digital manufacturing capabilities for the automotive, manufacturing, and aerospace sectors, enabling clients to accelerate innovation, optimise their supply chains, and dramatically reduce time to market,” he said.

The Protofusion 3D facility now integrates stereolithography (SLA), vacuum casting (VC), and Multi Jet Fusion technologies under one roof. It also features a paint shop for finishing components, helping businesses reduce lead times and streamline production.

Protofusion 3D, established in 2025, focuses on providing advanced 3D printing and low-volume manufacturing solutions to creators, engineers, and businesses.

Redington operates across over 40 markets with more than 450 brand associations and 70,000+ channel partners. It provides end-to-end distribution for IT/ITeS, telecom, lifestyle, and solar products, aiming to close the gap between technological innovation and adoption.

