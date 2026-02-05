Redington Ltd. reported its financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, posting growth across revenue and profit. For Q3 FY26, the company recorded global revenues of Rs 30,959 crore, marking a 16 percent year-on-year increase. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 436 crore, up 9 percent year-on-year.

Profit after tax margin for the quarter was reported at 1.41 percent, supported by balanced contributions from multiple business segments and continued operational discipline.

Shift towards solutions-led business model

The Redington Q3 FY26 financial results reflect the company’s ongoing transition from a distribution-led model to a broader technology solutions approach. Demand during the quarter remained firm across Cloud, Cybersecurity, Software, and enterprise infrastructure portfolios.

Customer investments were driven by AI-enabled modernisation initiatives, digital transformation programmes, and the need for secure and scalable infrastructure across markets.

Regional performance supports overall growth

Key geographies contributed meaningfully to quarterly performance. India recorded year-on-year growth of 25 percent, while the UAE grew 19 percent and Africa posted 14 percent growth.

According to the company, these results were supported by improved go-to-market alignment, expansion into new geographies, deeper upcountry penetration, and an increase in channel partner coverage across core markets.

Business segment performance

Performance across business segments showed mixed trends during the quarter:

The Software Solutions Group grew 40 percent year-on-year, supported by cloud adoption, cybersecurity engagements, and expanded software partnerships.

The End-point Solutions Group recorded 21 percent growth, driven by PC demand in India and increased adoption of AI-enabled enterprise PCs.

The Mobility Solutions Group grew 15 percent year-on-year, supported by sustained demand in the premium segment and execution of the direct-to-retail model.

The Technology Solutions Group declined 7 percent year-on-year, largely due to the timing of large deal executions across India and overseas markets.

Management commentary

V.S. Hariharan, Managing Director & Group CEO, said the quarter reflected disciplined execution amid a dynamic macro and geopolitical environment. He noted that customer modernisation initiatives across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure continue to shape demand.

He added that the company’s Unlock Next strategy is focused on enabling customers and partners through integrated capabilities across Cloud, Data, and enterprise solutions.

Continued focus on capability expansion

Redington continues to invest in strengthening capabilities across Cloud, AI-enabled services, Cybersecurity, Managed Services, and emerging digital ecosystems. The company remains focused on partner enablement, expanding brand alliances, and enhancing value-added services across its global footprint.

The Redington Q3 FY26 financial results underline a quarter marked by steady execution, regional momentum, and continued emphasis on solutions-led growth.

