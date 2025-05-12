Responsive and APMP Release 2025 Strategic Response Management Report

Responsive, in collaboration with the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP), has published its 2025 State of Strategic Response Management Report. The research reveals that top-performing B2B organisations are using artificial intelligence as a strategic growth driver rather than just a productivity tool.

Key Findings on AI Adoption

The report analysed responses from 726 global revenue leaders and practitioners. Key insights include:

- High-growth companies ("Leaders" with over 25% YoY revenue growth) are 6x more likely to deploy AI agents across revenue functions

- These Leaders are twice as likely to use AI for decision-making and workflow optimization compared to slower-growing peers

- 50% of AI-adopting companies report increasing headcount, versus 27% of non-AI users

The research identified a growing divide between high-performing organisations and "novices" (companies with flat or declining growth). Novices tend to rely more on manual processes and fragmented workflows, while leaders leverage AI to enhance business outcomes.

“The 2025 Strategic Response Management Report makes it clear: AI isn’t just a tool; it’s both a force multiplier and a catalyst for transforming how organisations compete and win,” said Responsive CEO, Ganesh Shankar. “When strategic response teams are empowered with AI, they gain sharper insights, faster decision-making, and greater agility. The most successful organisations are those investing in this synergy, amplifying human expertise with AI to democratise knowledge, unlock higher win rates and accelerate revenue growth.”

Strategic AI Adoption Differentiates High-Performing Organisations

New research indicates leading companies are implementing AI beyond basic automation, using it as a strategic tool for competitive advantage. While many organisations focus on tactical AI applications, top performers deploy AI across advanced functions like decision-making and workflow orchestration.

Key Findings:

- Leaders apply AI throughout the entire pursuit lifecycle

- Strategic integration delivers greater value than isolated implementations

- Competitive advantage stems from enterprise-wide AI adoption

“AI is fundamentally reshaping how revenue teams operate, allowing us to think more strategically, collaborate better across functions, and focus on high-value work,” said Toby Carrington, Chief Business Officer at Seismic. “At Seismic, we’re embedding AI into everything we do, not just to automate tasks, but to enable smarter decisions and better outcomes. The companies that move quickly on AI and use it to elevate both their people and processes, will be the ones that gain a true competitive edge.”

Key Findings from Strategic Response Management Report

Elevated Buyer Expectations

- 75% of organisations report buyers now demand:

- Tighter budgets

- Faster response times

- Increased personalisation

Talent-Tech Investment Balance

- 77% of high-growth teams ("Leaders") invest in technology

- 69% simultaneously increase staffing

- Novices are 50% less likely to grow headcount

AI Adoption Correlates with Growth

- 54% of companies actively use or pilot AI in SRM workflows

- 72% of large enterprises

- 67% handling 10+ RFPs/month

- 64% of tech firms

- AI-using firms are 2x more likely to expand teams (50% vs 27%)

Strategic vs. Tactical AI Implementation

Leaders outperform Novices in advanced AI applications:

- Workflow orchestration: 41% vs 17%

- Win/loss analysis: 37% vs 18%

- Go/no-go decisions: 37% vs 26%

Adoption Disparities

- Leaders are:

- 6x more likely to deploy AI agents

- 3x more likely to use AI across revenue functions

- 10-36% of firms (especially SMBs) have no AI adoption plans

62% of companies report year-over-year revenue growth tied to strategic response improvements.

“As the bid and proposal profession evolves, understanding the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping our work is more important than ever,” said Julia Duke, COO of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals. “This survey provides meaningful insights into the strategies and practices that are helping teams succeed today. APMP is proud to support research that advances the knowledge and growth of bid and proposal management professionals globally.”

