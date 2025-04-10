Responsive Launches TRACE Score to Improve AI-Generated Responses

Responsive, a provider of AI-powered Strategic Response Management (SRM) software, has introduced the TRACE Score—a new evaluation framework for assessing AI-generated responses. The TRACE Score system is designed to rate content across five dimensions: trustworthiness, relevance, accuracy, completeness, and explainability.

The scoring model enables organisations to assess and refine AI-generated responses in real time, helping reduce operational risk and improve overall content quality. This enhancement is particularly relevant for sales and proposal teams that are scaling the use of generative AI across revenue-generating workflows.

By incorporating the TRACE Score, teams can maintain the integrity of content while accelerating response processes and improving decision-making across business functions.

“TRACE Score isn’t just a confidence metric; it sets a new standard for evaluating AI-generated answers,” said AJ Sunder, CPO and CIO at Responsive. “It empowers organisations to adopt AI with confidence, knowing that every recommendation from Responsive AI meets rigorous quality thresholds.”

Responsive has launched the TRACE Score, a built-in evaluation system within its Strategic Response Management (SRM) platform, aimed at helping organizations scale AI-generated content while maintaining accuracy and compliance. The TRACE Score provides a standardized method for assessing content quality across five key dimensions: trustworthiness, relevance, accuracy, completeness, and explainability.

Each response is scored from 0 to 100, accompanied by insights that identify areas for improvement. This scoring framework allows sales and proposal teams to evaluate content reliability, identify potential gaps, and take corrective action early in the response process. The system supports teams in producing more complete and accurate outputs that align with buyer expectations while reducing time to completion.

High TRACE scores signal responses that require less review, while lower scores indicate the need for additional validation. This level of transparency enhances decision-making and reduces the risks associated with incomplete or inaccurate AI-generated information. Industry analysts, including Gartner, have forecasted the emergence of composite scoring for generative AI, citing it as a key differentiator in AI solution evaluation by 2026.

In addition to the TRACE Score, Responsive has deployed purpose-built AI agents designed to support sales and proposal teams across the pursuit lifecycle. These agents execute complex response tasks, integrate with human workflows, and enhance operational efficiency by accelerating response times while preserving content quality.

“Responsive AI has been a game-changer for our proposal teams, transforming the way we respond to revenue-impacting requests like RFPs, security questionnaires, and even ad hoc questions, with greater speed, accuracy, and efficiency,” said Roger Bedore, RFP Team Lead of Perceptyx. “Responsive agents act as true value multipliers — independently automating routine tasks, ensuring we’re always using the most compelling and accurate responses, and enabling our team to focus on more strategic, high-impact work. This efficiency boost has not only contributed to significant top-line growth for us but has also elevated our proposal team to a key function within our go-to-market strategy.”

Overview of Current Responsive AI Agents –

Document Shredding Agent : Analyses lengthy and complex documents to generate high-level summaries, enabling faster understanding and decision-making.

File Mapping Agent : Automatically processes and structures complex documents by identifying key sections, questions, and answers. This reduces manual effort and accelerates response preparation within the platform.

Answering Agent: Produces customised, detailed first-draft responses within minutes. Each response includes source citations, promoting transparency and content accuracy.

“The business of responding is the business of winning, but it’s harder than ever as requests for information continue to multiply and companies struggle to harness siloed company information they can’t fully trust,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO of Responsive. “Our AI agents help companies boost win rates and drive profitable growth by drawing from only the most current, compelling, and compliant customer-facing information — and mitigate risk by backing every output with a TRACE Score that evaluates the quality of answers and explains the reasoning and sources used to craft them.”

