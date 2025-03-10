Vertiv Partners BRIGHT-I Systems Expanding in Services in Bangladesh

Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has partnered with BRIGHT-I Systems Limited as its exclusive service partner in Bangladesh. This collaboration marks BRIGHT-I Systems as the first official franchisee partner of Vertiv in the country, offering dedicated support for power and thermal products across local businesses and organizations.
Comprehensive After-Sales Service for Vertiv Customers
Under this partnership, BRIGHT-I Systems will provide end-to-end after-sales service, including:
- Installation and commissioning of Vertiv products.
- Emergency and preventive maintenance to ensure operational continuity.
- Faster response and resolution times for service requests.
- Availability of components and spare parts to maintain critical infrastructure.
Vertiv Offers Technical and Training Support
To strengthen service delivery, Vertiv will provide:
- Escalation support to assist in complex service cases.
- Comprehensive partner training on best practices and advanced troubleshooting. - Technical certifications to ensure service teams meet industry standards.
BRIGHT-I Systems has an established service infrastructure in Bangladesh and operates independently from Vertiv’s sales partners. Its Vertiv-certified support engineers, trained at Vertiv’s Training Academy, enhance the company’s ability to deliver reliable and efficient service.
This partnership reinforces Vertiv’s commitment to providing better after-sales support in Bangladesh, reportedly working on the reliability and efficiency of digital infrastructure across industries.
“We are excited to partner with BRIGHT-I as our first service franchisee in Bangladesh. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality service and support to our customers, to enable seamless operations and reliability,” said Reginald Borges, director - international business, Vertiv.
