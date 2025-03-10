Vertiv Partners BRIGHT-I Systems Expanding in Services in Bangladesh

Vertiv, a provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has partnered with BRIGHT-I Systems Limited as its exclusive service partner in Bangladesh. This collaboration marks BRIGHT-I Systems as the first official franchisee partner of Vertiv in the country, offering dedicated support for power and thermal products across local businesses and organizations.

Advertisment

Comprehensive After-Sales Service for Vertiv Customers

Under this partnership, BRIGHT-I Systems will provide end-to-end after-sales service, including:

- Installation and commissioning of Vertiv products.

- Emergency and preventive maintenance to ensure operational continuity.

- Faster response and resolution times for service requests.

- Availability of components and spare parts to maintain critical infrastructure.

Vertiv Offers Technical and Training Support

Advertisment

To strengthen service delivery, Vertiv will provide:

- Escalation support to assist in complex service cases.

- Comprehensive partner training on best practices and advanced troubleshooting. - Technical certifications to ensure service teams meet industry standards.

BRIGHT-I Systems has an established service infrastructure in Bangladesh and operates independently from Vertiv’s sales partners. Its Vertiv-certified support engineers, trained at Vertiv’s Training Academy, enhance the company’s ability to deliver reliable and efficient service.

This partnership reinforces Vertiv’s commitment to providing better after-sales support in Bangladesh, reportedly working on the reliability and efficiency of digital infrastructure across industries.

Advertisment

“We are excited to partner with BRIGHT-I as our first service franchisee in Bangladesh. This collaboration aligns with our mission to deliver high-quality service and support to our customers, to enable seamless operations and reliability,” said Reginald Borges, director - international business, Vertiv.

Read More:

Advertisment

Consistent Introduces Gaming Cabinets for Enhanced PC Gaming

International Women’s Day 2025: Advancing Women's Leadership in Tech

Wipro Launches TelcoAI360 to Enhance AI-Driven Telecom Operations