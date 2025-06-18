Salesforce and Jaquar Group Collaborate for Digital Transformation

Salesforce has entered into a strategic collaboration with Jaquar Group to support its digital transformation initiatives. The collaboration focuses on unifying customer engagement across business units and improving operational processes using Salesforce’s AI-enabled platform.

Implementation of Salesforce Solutions Across Functions

Jaquar Group will deploy a range of Salesforce solutions to streamline operations and enhance productivity across its internal teams and partner ecosystem. Key components of this implementation include:

Consumer Goods Cloud for sales process management.

CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) and Partner Community Cloud for pricing optimisation and partner collaboration.

Field Service for service team enablement and on-ground operational efficiency.

Tableau for enterprise-wide data analytics and decision-making.

These tools will be integrated to support functions across the organisation, enabling better alignment of sales and service teams.

The initiative is aimed at building a connected and scalable platform that offers a unified customer view. By integrating siloed data sources, Jaquar Group will gain insights to support business decisions and optimise customer interactions.

Salesforce will serve as the customer-facing platform across Jaquar’s divisions, including Bath and Light, aligning with the company's effort to centralise data and enhance digital capabilities.

Global Footprint and Workforce

With operations in over 55 countries and a workforce of more than 12,000, Jaquar Group’s adoption of Salesforce is positioned as a step towards standardising processes across its global operations.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO at Salesforce - South Asia, said, “Digital transformation today is not just a business initiative — it is a strategic imperative that defines resilience, relevance, and long-term value creation. Jaquar Group’s commitment to harnessing the power of data, AI, and automation across its ecosystem reflects a bold, future-facing mindset. At Salesforce, we are privileged to partner with visionary organisations like Jaquar that are not only reimagining customer engagement but also setting new benchmarks for operational excellence in the manufacturing and consumer goods sector — and are well positioned to benefit from the next wave of innovation with agentic AI.”

Rajesh Mehra - Director and Promoter, Jaquar Group, said, “As customer expectations continue to evolve, we believe the future of manufacturing and retail lies in data agility, mobile responsiveness, and real-time decision-making. This collaboration is more than just a tech upgrade, it's about future-proofing our organisation by embedding intelligence into every customer interaction and operational touchpoint.”

Ninad Raje - CIO, Jaquar Group, said, “As markets become more dynamic and digitally driven, staying ahead requires adaptive systems, intuitive platforms, and proactive insights. This partnership represents a transformational shift—moving beyond conventional upgrades to reimagining how we operate and engage. By integrating smart capabilities across our ecosystem, we are laying the foundation for a connected, intelligent enterprise built to thrive in the next era of commerce.”

