Salesforce empowers future women leaders at Trailblazing Women Summit 2025

Salesforce hosted the third edition of its Trailblazing Women Summit in India, themed “Become an Agent of Change.” The event brought together over 300 in-person attendees and 300 virtual participants, uniting women leaders, allies, and professionals from diverse industries to explore how AI is transforming the future of leadership and work.

The summit served as a vibrant platform for conversations around resilience, mentorship, inclusivity, and AI-driven innovation. Speakers shared their personal journeys of leadership and transformation, offering actionable strategies for developing future skills and navigating digital change with confidence.

Inspiring Leadership, Real Impact

The stage featured several prominent voices shaping India’s leadership landscape, including:

Soujanya Aluri , Chief Digital Officer, TVS Credit

Bhargavi Sridharan , Head, Aditya Birla Capital Digital & ABC One

Monika Phartyal , CIO, Page Industries

Carol Furtado , Executive Director, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Romi Jatta, Group Chief Purchase Officer, Usha International

These leaders emphasised that becoming an agent of change means leading with empathy, embracing innovation, and lifting others while advancing oneself. They underscored the importance of adaptability and mentorship in navigating an AI-powered professional landscape.

Salesforce Leaders on AI, Inclusion, and Growth

Salesforce’s own leadership team, including Molly Q. Ford, VP, Culture & Engagement; Relina Bulchandani, EVP, REWS; Mankiran Chowhan, MD & SVP, Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India; Sugi Venkatesh, SVP, ES Business Partner; Sonali Kalyanikar, RVP, Sales; and Parul Jain, VP, Software Engineering, shared deep insights on how AI and inclusive culture are reshaping organisations from within.

Arundhati Bhattacharya, President & CEO, Salesforce South Asia, said:

“True impact comes when we lead with purpose and create opportunities for others to shine. To young women aspiring to lead, step forward, seek mentors, and lift others as you rise. Keep learning, challenge the status quo, and build teams that amplify diverse voices.”

Adding to this, Mankiran Chowhan, MD & SVP, Salesforce India, noted, “As we embrace the agentic AI era, leveraging diverse perspectives is key to driving innovation. Purposeful adoption of AI must go hand in hand with inclusivity, ensuring women play a central role in shaping the workplaces of tomorrow.”

Key Takeaways: Inclusion, Adaptability, and Allyship

The Trailblazing Women Summit 2025 reinforced Salesforce’s ongoing commitment to building equitable, dynamic, and AI-enabled workplaces. Discussions centred on:

The power of mentorship and allyship in accelerating careers

The need to balance technology and empathy in leadership

Encouraging women to adopt AI fearlessly and lead transformation

The event concluded with renewed energy and optimism, highlighting how human potential and inclusive innovation together will define the next generation of leadership in India and beyond.

