Salesforce, an American cloud-based software organisation, has a vast presence all over the world. Moreover, it has a global Partner Program to support businesses that want to collaborate to offer their customers CRM cloud and data integration services. The program has a range of partner types, consulting firms, ISVs, digital agencies and resellers—each dedicated to specific tracks with tailored enablement and resources.

Advertisment

Partners can simply register through the Partner Community portal. They need to agree on the terms of the Partner Master Agreement, submit organisational details and complete introductory training. After joining, they are onboarded into one of the three main categories:

Consulting Partner



ISV Partner



Reseller Partner



Salesforce tiers and scorecard-driven progress for partners

Advertisment

The Partner Program is basically designed around three tiers:

Base – Entry-level with access to foundational tools.

Crest – For partners showing consistent success and certification progress.

Summit – Reserved for top-performing partners with proven delivery and innovation.

Annual tier placement is decided upon a Partner Scorecard that evaluates four key parameters:

Advertisment

Customer Success – Satisfaction scores and project outcomes. Innovation – Use of advanced Salesforce features and new solution development. Engagement – Alignment with Salesforce’s go-to-market strategies. Capability – Number and level of certified resources in the partner organisation.

Salesforce Partners training and enablement

Salesforce provides its partners access to multiple enablement tools:

Advertisment

Partner Learning Camp (PLC) – Structured learning paths and certification support.

Trailhead – Free, role-based learning content covering Salesforce solutions.

Partner Navigator – A personalised dashboard to track progress, goals and certifications.

Partner Community – A centralised space for documentation, communications and support.

These enablement tools are created to support partners at every stage of their business. It offers assistance to them for building solutions, training staff and levelling up their services.

Specialised program for ISVs and resellers

Advertisment

ISV (Independent Software Vendor) partners have a different path to follow. After onboarding, they need to submit an app idea, pass technical and security tests, and list their solution on AppExchange, which is Salesforce’s marketplace for apps and integrations.

ISVs are provided access to:

App Analytics

License Management App (LMA)

Pre-release feature access

Technical documentation for integration

Advertisment

Resellers operate in different geographies across India, and they are required to meet the eligibility requirements based on their respective local markets. They have access to sales assets, campaigns and platform tools, which assist them in selling Salesforce products directly to their customers.

Key highlights of the Salesforce Partner Program

Certifications – Partner progress is directly related to the number of certified professionals. Key roles are Salesforce Administrator, Platform Developer, and Cloud Consultant.

Co-marketing and business planning – Partners who have progressed to Crest and Summit tiers may receive access to joint campaigns, marketing funds and business planning sessions.

Product previews and early access – Selected partners are provided early access to new Salesforce innovations and participate in pilot programs.

Partner Development Manager (PDM) – Partners who have achieved high-tier status receive expert assistance through assigned PDMs, helping them align with Salesforce’s go-to-market priorities.

Annual scorecard review – All performance metrics are monitored and reviewed annually for tier realignment, which ensures accountability and overall growth.

Advertisment

Final word

The Salesforce Partner Program is a structured, tier-based program. It is an ecosystem built to enhance collaboration between Salesforce and its global network of partners. Partners who are developing apps, delivering CRM solutions or reselling products, the program provides a framework to scale, certify and engage with the enterprise’s platforms.

To map the growth of its partners, Salesforce has designed a well-defined performance scorecard and provides access to consistent learning and go-to-market support. The program helps partners to align with Salesforce’s vision while growing their business outcomes.

Read More:

Zoho partner program: SaaS growth for Indian IT channel partners

Building Delhi’s digital muscle: A dialogue between PCAIT and CM Rekha Gupta

Enabling Edge: How partners drive edge computing adoption in India?'

Navigating Cloud Cost, Compliance, and AI: Guiding Indian SMBs & Enterprises