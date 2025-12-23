Salesforce Garuda Aerospace collaboration targets AI-led CRM

The Salesforce Garuda Aerospace collaboration marks a significant step in applying AI-driven CRM platforms to the drone manufacturing sector. The initiative focuses on streamlining customer lifecycle management while supporting operational scale-up across geographies and industry verticals.

Under the collaboration, Garuda Aerospace will deploy Salesforce Agentforce Sales and Agentforce to create a unified platform spanning marketing, sales, and service functions. The objective is to improve visibility across customer touchpoints and enable real-time, data-backed decision-making across teams.

Unified platform for expansion and new verticals

Garuda Aerospace is expanding beyond its core drone manufacturing operations into agriculture, defence, and infrastructure. As part of this shift, the company is also preparing for geographic expansion into Southeast Asia and Africa.

The Salesforce Garuda Aerospace collaboration is designed to provide a single source of truth across departments. By consolidating customer data, the platform aims to eliminate operational silos and improve coordination across internal teams as the company scales.

More than 90 percent of Garuda Aerospace’s current client base in India is expected to be directly impacted by the CRM implementation. This includes workflows across B2G, B2B, and B2C segments.

Role of Agentforce and Agentforce 360

Salesforce’s Agentforce Sales and Agentforce platforms are positioned as the core engines of this transformation. The tools are intended to deliver actionable insights in real time, helping teams track customer engagement, manage pipelines, and improve service responsiveness.

The collaboration also aligns with Salesforce’s broader rollout of Agentforce 360. The suite is positioned as a system that connects human users and AI agents within a single trusted environment, with the stated goal of improving operational speed and intelligence across customer-facing functions.

Industry context and executive perspectives

According to Salesforce India, the drone industry is witnessing rapid technology adoption across sectors. The company views the collaboration as a way to unify Garuda Aerospace’s go-to-market operations on an intelligent platform while supporting industrial-scale use cases.

Garuda Aerospace, meanwhile, has positioned the CRM deployment as part of a wider digital transformation effort. The company sees unified data and cross-functional collaboration as critical to delivering faster and more personalised customer experiences while supporting global expansion.

Building a full-stack drone ecosystem

The cloud-first approach underpinning the Salesforce Garuda Aerospace collaboration supports Garuda’s stated ambition to evolve into a full-stack drone ecosystem player. Key priorities include scalability, transparency, and consistent customer engagement across regions and industries.

Together, the two companies are positioning AI-driven CRM as an operational backbone for the next phase of growth in India’s drone sector, with a focus on connected customer experiences rather than isolated technology deployments.