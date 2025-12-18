Salesforce agentic marketing acquisition expands AI pipeline

The Salesforce agentic marketing acquisition marks a significant step in the company’s push toward building agent-first enterprises. Salesforce has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Qualified, a provider of agentic AI marketing solutions focused on engaging and converting inbound buyers.

The transaction is intended to expand Salesforce’s ability to deploy autonomous marketing agents that can qualify leads, nurture prospects, and generate pipeline with minimal human intervention.

Agentic marketing moves deeper into Salesforce ecosystem

Qualified’s core offering centres on an always-on AI marketing agent designed to transform websites into conversational, multi-modal engagement channels. These agents interact with inbound buyers, qualify intent, and schedule meetings, helping convert web traffic into sales pipeline.

By bringing Qualified into its ecosystem, Salesforce plans to enable customers to rapidly deploy fully featured marketing agents that operate autonomously across digital touchpoints.

Accelerating Agentforce with autonomous capabilities

Salesforce said the acquisition will strengthen its Agentforce Sales and Agentforce Marketing products as organisations increasingly focus on growth and the rise of the AI workforce.

Steve Fisher, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce, said the integration of agentic marketing expertise will support autonomous pipeline generation and help customers scale revenue teams using agent-first approaches.

The move aligns with Salesforce’s broader view that enterprise software is shifting toward AI agents that handle early-stage engagement, allowing human sellers to focus on closing deals.

Qualified’s role in agentic marketing

Qualified is an established Salesforce AppExchange partner and a Salesforce Ventures portfolio company. Its platform combines intent data, conversational AI, and meeting scheduling to support B2B marketing and sales teams.

According to Salesforce, these capabilities will allow it to offer a more comprehensive agentic marketing solution while reinforcing its strategy to help customers evolve into agentic enterprises.

Implications for B2B buying experiences

The Salesforce agentic marketing acquisition reflects changing expectations in B2B buying, where prospects increasingly engage through digital channels before interacting with human sales representatives.

By embedding AI agents into marketing and sales workflows, Salesforce aims to modernise the buying experience while maintaining continuity between marketing engagement and revenue generation.

Transaction timeline and conditions

Salesforce expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of its fiscal year 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The company noted that forward-looking statements related to the acquisition involve risks and uncertainties, including the ability to complete the transaction on schedule and realise the anticipated benefits.

