Salesforce introduces MuleSoft Agent Fabric to manage AI agent sprawl

Companies are racing to adopt AI, but with that comes a new challenge — agent sprawl. Enterprises are deploying agents across multiple platforms, teams and vendors, often without a unified system to manage them. The result is fragmented workflows, compliance risks and data silos.

To address this, Salesforce has launched MuleSoft Agent Fabric, a new solution that discovers, orchestrates, governs and observes any AI agent, no matter where it is built or deployed. The offering aims to give enterprises a central foundation to securely coordinate AI agents across ecosystems, much like an air traffic controller ensures planes share the same airspace safely.

Turning chaos into cohesion

MuleSoft Agent Fabric helps enterprises transform disconnected AI agents into a secure and high-performing network. For example, a retailer with separate agents for inventory, pricing and fraud detection can ensure all three operate together. When stock runs low, pricing can adjust automatically, and fraud checks can be triggered in real time, with governance maintaining data security throughout.

With AI agent adoption projected to grow by 327% in the next two years, and 40% of enterprise applications expected to embed agents within a year, the timing is critical. While individual agents streamline specific tasks, they cannot orchestrate actions across domains or enforce consistent security by themselves. MuleSoft Agent Fabric steps in as the connective layer, ensuring collaboration, governance and observability at scale.

Four core capabilities

MuleSoft Agent Fabric provides enterprises with four key capabilities to support their transition to an Agentic Enterprise:

Discover any agent or tool : A central registry makes every AI agent or tool discoverable and reusable, avoiding duplication.

Orchestrate agents across ecosystems : An intelligent broker routes tasks across business domains, enabling multi-step processes to run seamlessly.

Enforce trust and security : Governance ensures compliance and policy enforcement across every agent interaction.

Gain visibility into agent decisions: A visual map gives IT teams insights into performance, interactions and potential failures.

Extending Agentforce

The new offering complements Salesforce’s Agentforce platform, which helps organisations build and deploy autonomous AI agents. MuleSoft Agent Fabric extends this by orchestrating and governing third-party agents that do not run natively on Agentforce.

Industry use cases

Enterprises can apply MuleSoft Agent Fabric in several complex workflows:

Mortgage applications : Orchestrating credit checks, e-signatures and compliance validations securely.

Supply chain logistics : Coordinating logistics partners, inventory updates and quality checks in real time.

Partner onboarding: Managing tasks across sales, IT access and knowledge systems with security controls in place.

Customer perspectives

Andrew Comstock, SVP & GM, MuleSoft, Salesforce, said MuleSoft Agent Fabric addresses the reality of multi-vendor ecosystems. “The challenge isn’t building a single agent, but enabling all of them to work together. MuleSoft Agent Fabric gives every organisation the ability to govern and orchestrate all their agents in a cohesive and trusted way.”

Greg Shewmaker, CEO, r.Potential, added, “It’s more than coordination — it’s the connective tissue for the next generation of enterprise intelligence. By unifying disparate agents into one secure fabric, we help customers evolve from isolated automations to a fully orchestrated, adaptive ecosystem.”

Joris Diependaele, Head of Integration & AI, Barco, stressed the importance of governance. “As AI agents become critical in processes that drive our day-to-day business operations, governance and transparency are non-negotiable. MuleSoft Agent Fabric provides the guardrails we need to adopt AI responsibly and securely.”

Karthik Palani, Sr Mgr – Eng & Integrations, Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, said, “This hybrid approach gives us the flexibility in solutioning across the organisation.”

The bigger picture

With enterprises moving towards the agentic future of work, MuleSoft Agent Fabric positions itself as a key enabler. By providing a single layer of control and visibility, Salesforce aims to help businesses securely scale AI adoption while protecting compliance and data integrity.

