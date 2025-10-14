Salesforce launches Agentforce 360, ushering in the age of the Agentic Enterprise

Salesforce has officially announced the general availability of Agentforce 360, marking a pivotal moment in enterprise transformation, where AI becomes an intelligent collaborator, not a replacement.

Advertisment

After four successive releases over the past year, Salesforce now delivers a fully mature Agentic Enterprise platform, a new model for work where AI agents operate autonomously yet ethically to enhance productivity, optimise workflows, and deepen customer engagement.

“We’re entering the age of the Agentic Enterprise, where AI elevates human potential like never before,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO, Salesforce. “Agentforce 360 connects humans, agents, and data on one trusted platform, helping every employee and every company achieve more than they ever thought possible.”

The Age of the Agentic Enterprise

Agentforce 360 represents a culmination of Salesforce’s year-long transformation, built on 26 years of trust in customer data management and CRM innovation. It turns Salesforce’s long-standing platform strengths, automation, analytics, and data, into a unified AI-driven architecture.

Advertisment

This is not a conceptual prototype; Salesforce has deployed Agentforce internally (“Customer Zero”) and across 12,000 global customer environments, proving its scalability and impact.

Four Milestones that Led to Agentforce 360

Release Key Advancement Agentforce (Oct 2024) Introduced the first enterprise-grade AI agent platform Agentforce 2 (Dec 2024) Enhanced Atlas Reasoning Engine for grounded, predictable outputs Agentforce 2dx (Mar 2025) Enabled proactive, cross-functional agents embedded in any workflow Agentforce 3 (Jun 2025) Improved interoperability and governance for enterprise-scale deployment

These iterative launches have now converged into Agentforce 360, where agents are not just serving customers but also augmenting employees, automating back-office operations, and orchestrating intelligence across the enterprise.

Advertisment

Inside Agentforce 360: A Unified AI Foundation

Agentforce 360 brings together four integrated pillars that define the Agentic Enterprise model:

Agentforce 360 Platform

A unified platform for enterprise-grade AI agents featuring:

Conversational Builder for natural language development without coding.

Hybrid Reasoning Engine for deterministic logic plus flexible LLM adaptability.

Agentforce Voice for real-time, low-latency AI-powered IVR and speech interaction.

Agent Script for guardrail automation with auditability and governance.

Data 360

The trusted contextual data layer for every agent, unifying structured and unstructured information with Intelligent Context and Tableau Semantics. Partnerships with Databricks, dbt Labs, and Snowflake extend semantic consistency across cloud ecosystems.

Advertisment

Customer 360 Apps

Salesforce’s suite of core business apps now gains embedded conversational AI agents, powering sales, marketing, service, and field operations.

Agentforce Sales — predictive prospecting and automated quoting.

Agentforce Service — 24/7 command centre for proactive support.

Agentforce IT Service — autonomous IT issue resolution and workflow execution.

Agentforce Commerce — guided conversational shopping and checkout.

Slack: The Agentic OS

Slack becomes the collaboration and control layer for humans and agents.

Advertisment

Channel Expert Agent for always-on assistance.

Slack-first Apps integrate AI actions from Sales, IT, and Service.

Enterprise Search spans Google Drive, GitHub, Jira, and more.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrates external AI models from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google Gemini, creating a real-time, multi-agent ecosystem.

Proven Impact Across Industries

Salesforce’s Agentforce 360 has already demonstrated measurable outcomes across leading organisations:

Reddit – 46% case deflection, 84% faster resolution times.

Adecco – 51% of candidate interactions automated after hours.

OpenTable – 70% of customer inquiries resolved autonomously.

Engine – 15% reduction in handle time, saving over USD 2M annually.

1-800Accountant – 90% case deflection during peak season.

Advertisment

These examples underline Agentforce’s scalability across sectors, from customer service and recruitment to financial and hospitality workflows.

Ecosystem Expansion and Partner Integration

Salesforce is extending Agentforce 360’s ecosystem through Slack-native AgentExchange, a new marketplace for AI agents and integrations. Partners like Anthropic (Claude), Google Cloud, OpenAI (ChatGPT, Codex), Perplexity, Vercel, and Writer are already part of the ecosystem, providing modular and industry-specific agentic capabilities.

Additionally, Salesforce customers can choose model providers and hosting frameworks via Amazon Bedrock, Google Gemini, or OpenAI, offering flexibility and compliance assurance across cloud architectures.

Advertisment

Analyst Insight

“The AI age is ushering in new ERP and CRM platforms powered by agentic AI,” said Mickey North Rizza, Group VP, Enterprise Software, IDC. “Solutions like Agentforce 360 are advancing faster than any previous generation from intelligent workflows to autonomous decision layers, helping enterprises turn operational data into cognitive action.”

Availability

Agentforce 360 is available globally starting today, with continued enhancements rolling out in pilot and beta phases over the coming months.

Strategic Takeaway

Agentforce 360 cements Salesforce’s leadership in enterprise AI by transforming CRM into an intelligent, agentic ecosystem, where data, context, and human collaboration converge. For CXOs, it signals the next phase of digital transformation: from workflow automation to decision orchestration.

Read More:

CloudKeeper: driving cloud cost optimisation and FinOps maturity across enterprises

Infinity Labs India: driving Make in India innovation in network automation and cybersecurity

CMDA-Delhi hails anti dumping duty on printer toner cartridges as a boost to manufacturing

FITAG unveils National Tech Expo 2026: uniting India’s ICT ecosystem under one vision