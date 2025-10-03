Samsung and OpenAI partner to reimagine future of AI infrastructure

OpenAI and Samsung Heavy Industries have signed a letter of intent (LOI) for a strategic partnership to accelerate global AI data centre infrastructure and jointly develop future technologies. This collaboration brings together Samsung’s expertise across semiconductors, data centres, shipbuilding, cloud services and maritime technologies with OpenAI’s AI leadership.

The signing ceremony was held at Samsung’s corporate headquarters in Seoul, Korea. Attendees included Young Hyun Jun, Vice Chairman & CEO, Samsung Electronics; Sung-an Choi, Vice Chairman & CEO, Samsung Heavy Industries; Sechul Oh, President & CEO, Samsung C&T; and Junehee Lee, President & CEO, Samsung SDS.

Samsung Electronics becomes an OpenAI memory partner

As part of the agreement, Samsung Electronics will act as OpenAI’s strategic memory partner, supplying advanced semiconductor solutions for the global Stargate initiative. With OpenAI’s demand projected to reach up to 900,000 DRAM wafers per month, Samsung will support these requirements through its portfolio of high-performance, energy-efficient DRAM products.

In addition, Samsung will leverage its strengths in logic, foundry, and advanced chip packaging to deliver differentiated solutions for AI workflows, spanning from training to inference.

Samsung SDS



Samsung SDS is expected to work with OpenAI to co-develop AI data centres and provide enterprise AI services. Its role will include design, deployment and management of the Stargate AI data centres, along with consulting services for businesses integrating OpenAI’s models into internal systems.

Under the LOI, Samsung SDS has also signed a reseller partnership for OpenAI services in Korea and plans to help local companies adopt ChatGPT Enterprise.

Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries



Both Samsung C&T and Samsung Heavy Industries will contribute to the partnership by focusing on floating data centres. These offer potential benefits such as addressing land scarcity, reducing cooling costs, and lowering carbon emissions, though technical challenges remain.

Building on proprietary technologies, the companies will also explore floating power plants and control centres as part of future projects.

Samsung has positioned this partnership as a milestone in its broader effort to help Korea achieve its goal of becoming one of the top three nations in AI. Internally, Samsung is also exploring wider adoption of ChatGPT to support workplace AI transformation.

With OpenAI’s innovation and Samsung’s industrial and technological capabilities, this partnership could reshape the infrastructure powering next-generation AI.

