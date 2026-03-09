Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive launches

Sandisk has introduced the Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive in India, presenting it as the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive. The device is designed for users who require additional storage on laptops or tablets without compromising portability.

The compact drive is intended to remain connected to devices once plugged in, offering discreet, leave-in storage for rapid file transfers. With capacities reaching up to 1TB, the device enables users to expand storage while maintaining mobility during daily work, study or travel.

The launch reflects the increasing need for compact storage accessories as slim laptops and tablets become more widely used for professional and academic activities.

Designed for compact devices and mobile use

TheSandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive has been developed to address the storage limitations of thin and lightweight computing devices. Many modern laptops and tablets prioritise portability and minimal design, which often limits built-in storage expansion.

The new drive fits closely into the USB-C port and is designed to remain connected without protruding significantly from the device. This allows users to carry their devices while keeping the drive attached during routine activities such as commuting, attending meetings or moving between classrooms.

The device supports storage expansion without requiring cloud connectivity, enabling users to access files directly through the physical drive.

High-speed file transfer capability

The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive supports fast data transfer speeds intended to help users move files quickly between devices.

According to the specifications provided by Sandisk:

Read speeds reach up to 400MB/s for capacities ranging from 128GB to 1TB

The 64GB variant offers up to 300MB/s read speeds

These speeds are designed to support the transfer of large files such as media content, documents and project files.

The drive connects through the USB-C interface, which has become a common standard across laptops, tablets and other computing devices.

Storage capacities and connectivity

The device is available in multiple storage capacities to support different usage requirements. Options include:

64GB

128GB

256GB

512GB

1TB

The drive is compatible with a range of USB-C enabled laptops, tablets and other devices.

To support file management and backups, the drive can be used with the Sandisk Memory Zone app for Windows and Mac devices. The application allows users to manage stored content and restore files when required.

Company perspective on evolving storage needs

Sandisk said the product was developed in response to the growing demand for compact storage that aligns with mobile computing habits.

Tareq Husseini, Senior Director, Sales, IMEA, Sandisk, said many users rely on lightweight devices and require storage that does not disrupt mobility.

“From students to professionals, many consumers today carry slim laptops and tablets with them. In addition to their devices, they need storage that fits perfectly and inconspicuously into their on-the-go lifestyles. At Sandisk, we are focused on innovation that keeps up with evolving consumer needs so they can continue to create without interruptions,” Husseini said.

He added that the design allows the drive to remain connected without the need for repeated removal.

“With its compact, leave-in design, the new Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive delivers fast, high-capacity storage without the hassle of plugging and unplugging or having to rely on a connection to cloud services,” he said.

Availability and pricing in India

The Sandisk Extreme Fit USB-C flash drive will be available in India through Flipkart. Pricing varies depending on storage capacity:

64GB: Rs 2049

128GB: Rs 2799

256GB: Rs 4899

512GB: Rs 4999

1TB: Rs 17299

The device is positioned as an option for users seeking portable storage expansion for USB-C devices, particularly in environments where mobility and quick file access are important.