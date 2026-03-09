Tech Mahindra and Microsoft launch Agentic AI platform

Tech Mahindra has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to launch an ontology-driven Agentic AI platform designed to accelerate telecom and enterprise data modernisation. Built on Microsoft Fabric and Azure AI Foundry, the platform enables explainable, auditable and real-time AI-powered decision-making while supporting secure and governed deployment of AI agents.

The solution is designed to address a growing challenge faced by telecom operators and large enterprises: managing complex data ecosystems as organisations scale through mergers, acquisitions and digital transformation initiatives.

Enabling Data Mesh and Enterprise AI Adoption

Through the collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Microsoft aim to transform enterprise metadata into structured and reusable data products, helping organisations accelerate Data Mesh adoption from strategy to execution.

The platform integrates governed data, semantic models, knowledge graphs and task-specific AI agents into a scalable enterprise-ready architecture. This unified stack enables organisations to derive contextual intelligence from enterprise data while ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance.

Multi-Agent Intelligence for Telecom Operations

The Agentic AI platform supports multi-agent orchestration, enabling real-time monitoring, reasoning and automated recommendations across key telecom use cases such as:

Churn prediction

Fraud detection

Revenue assurance

Network optimization

Its semantic-first architecture reduces hallucination risks in AI systems, improves root-cause analysis and ensures traceable decision-making in regulated environments.

Amol Phadke, Chief Transformation Officer at Tech Mahindra, said telecom operators are moving beyond experimental AI initiatives toward scalable intelligence that delivers measurable outcomes.

According to Phadke, the ontology-driven Agentic AI platform provides a governed semantic foundation for explainable insights, real-time decisioning and cross-domain intelligence, strengthening Tech Mahindra’s role as an AI-led transformation partner for telecom enterprises.

AI Foundation Built on Microsoft’s Intelligence Platform

The solution leverages Microsoft’s AI ecosystem, including Work IQ, Fabric IQ and Foundry IQ, which integrate data, AI models and business context to enable intelligent enterprise workflows.

Monte Hong, Global Director for Telecommunications Industry Strategy at Microsoft, highlighted that scalable AI adoption requires both intelligence and trust. By combining Microsoft’s AI platform capabilities with Tech Mahindra’s telecom-native ontology and knowledge graph, the collaboration aims to deliver AI systems with deep operational awareness.

This approach allows telecom operators to automate networks, improve customer experiences, accelerate decision-making and unlock new AI-driven revenue opportunities.

Accelerating Production-Grade AI Transformation

The collaboration aligns with Tech Mahindra’s “AI Delivered Right” strategy, which focuses on enabling organisations to transition from pilot AI projects to governed, production-grade AI deployments.

For telecom providers, the platform delivers trusted, auditable AI, unified operational visibility and faster time-to-value. Enterprises implementing Data Mesh architectures benefit from accelerated data product creation, improved governance utilization and privacy-compliant innovation.

