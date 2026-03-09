Proofpoint launches Nuclei Suite for SMB compliance

Proofpoint has announced the global availability of the Nuclei Discovery & Archive Suite, a new digital communications governance and archiving (DCGA) solution designed specifically for modern small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

The cloud-native platform addresses the increasing regulatory, e-discovery, and operational challenges faced by SMBs as digital communications expand across email, collaboration tools, mobile messaging and social platforms. The solution combines rapid deployment, enterprise-grade archiving capabilities and cost-efficient subscriptions to help organisations manage compliance and communications oversight more effectively.

Addressing Compliance Challenges for SMBs

As digital communications grow more complex, many SMBs struggle to maintain regulatory compliance without the resources typically available to large enterprises. According to data cited by Proofpoint from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, more than half of small businesses report that navigating regulatory compliance requirements negatively impacts their growth, while 47% say they spend excessive time on compliance tasks.

The Nuclei Discovery & Archive Suite aims to simplify these processes by enabling administrators to deploy the solution and begin capturing data within minutes.

Harry Labana, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Proofpoint’s Digital Communications Governance business unit, said organisations are increasingly frustrated with legacy archiving systems that are expensive, complex and slow to deliver value. He noted that the Nuclei Suite delivers an AI-first, easy-to-deploy solution that unifies archiving and communications intelligence to help SMBs identify risk, improve compliance and reduce operational overhead.

Rapid deployment and simplified administration

The platform is designed to support lean IT and compliance teams that often manage multiple responsibilities within SMB environments.

With a single centralised administrative interface, organisations can manage users, policies, data ingestion and reporting without switching between multiple tools. The solution also allows businesses to ingest legacy data and scale subscriptions as communication channels and storage needs evolve.

Proofpoint manages ongoing updates in collaboration with customers, reducing maintenance and operational complexity.

Enterprise-grade capabilities for smaller organisations

Despite its focus on SMBs, the Nuclei Suite offers advanced capabilities typically associated with enterprise archiving solutions. Key features include:

Intuitive search to quickly locate archived communications

Litigation hold functionality to preserve sensitive data

Data export capabilities without additional fees

Built-in reconciliation and reporting to monitor archive health

The platform also includes optional AI-powered supervision tailored for smaller organisations. Instead of relying on complex lexicons or manual rule tuning, the system uses agent-based communications intelligence to identify potential conduct, compliance and insider risks across digital communication channels.

Integrated with Proofpoint’s Insider Threat Management platform, the Nuclei Suite provides enhanced visibility into communications risks, enabling faster deployment and more efficient oversight compared to traditional enterprise-focused supervision tools.

