Satcom Aurva distribution agreement targets DPDPA compliance

Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd. has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Aurva, a data-layer security platform focused on real-time database activity monitoring and data protection.

The Satcom Aurva distribution agreement aims to expand Aurva’s presence in India through Satcom’s channel ecosystem. The partnership comes at a time when regulatory requirements under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act are increasing expectations around accountability in personal data access and sharing.

The alliance is positioned to help enterprises strengthen runtime visibility into sensitive data access and respond faster to risky behaviour.

Focus on real-time database activity monitoring

Aurva’s platform provides real-time database activity monitoring, sensitive data discovery and data flow monitoring. These capabilities are designed to surface internal and third-party data sharing paths relevant to compliance and breach response.

An optional AI security add-on extends visibility into large language model usage and agentic workflows. This includes shadow AI discovery and an AI-BOM-style inventory framework.

The partnership reflects growing enterprise demand for runtime monitoring rather than relying solely on perimeter-based security models.

Channel-led go-to-market expansion

Under the agreement, Satcom will lead Aurva’s go-to-market expansion across India. The company will leverage its partner ecosystem to drive adoption through:

Channel enablement programmes

Technical training

Joint marketing initiatives

Pre-sales and post-sales support

This structure is intended to support enterprises, mid-market organisations and digital-first businesses seeking stronger cyber resilience.

Pratap Mondal, Growth Officer, Satcom Infotech Pvt. Ltd., stated that regulatory bodies are pushing organisations to demonstrate control over sensitive data access and sharing. He noted that real-time data-layer visibility aligns well with Satcom’s channel ecosystem.

Ninad Wirmalwar, Business Head and Data Protection Officer at Aurva, said India represents a strategic market as enterprises modernise and regulatory expectations increase. He added that Satcom’s reach can help scale adoption and support operationalisation of database activity monitoring and DPDPA-driven controls.

Regulatory backdrop and compliance focus

India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act has increased scrutiny on how organisations manage personal data access and third-party sharing. The Satcom Aurva distribution agreement is structured to address these compliance pressures through improved runtime oversight.

The platform’s ability to monitor database activity and map data flows provides visibility into how data is accessed, shared and potentially exposed.

Market implications

With this alliance, Satcom Infotech seeks to strengthen its position in the cybersecurity distribution space while expanding revenue opportunities for its channel partners.

The agreement also signals a broader shift toward data-layer security controls that operate within applications and databases rather than only at the network edge.

For enterprises navigating regulatory mandates and growing data complexity, the focus is clear: continuous monitoring, runtime accountability and structured partner-led implementation.