Sophos & SATCOM launch cybersecurity centre in Mumbai

Sophos, a global cybersecurity solutions provider, has launched an Authorised Training Centre (ATC) in Mumbai in partnership with SATCOM Infotech Pvt. Ltd. The initiative is part of Sophos’ broader mission to expand access to high-quality cybersecurity training for Indian IT professionals, partners, and customers.

The Mumbai ATC is part of a global Sophos initiative designed to equip channel partners, distributors, and enterprise customers with technical expertise in deploying and managing Sophos' advanced cybersecurity solutions. This facility will serve as a hub for official training courses and certifications on key Sophos technologies, such as firewall management and endpoint protection.

According to Sunil Sharma, Vice President – Sales, India and SAARC at Sophos, “This training centre allows our partners to deepen their cybersecurity knowledge, respond more effectively to threats, and support more secure IT deployments.”

The ATC offers a structured curriculum delivered by Sophos-certified instructors, with access to official course materials, virtual lab environments, and a Train-the-Trainer model to maintain international standards. The courses cater to a range of roles, including security administrators, network engineers, and solutions architects.

Participants benefit from:

Hands-on training in a secure lab environment

Access to Sophos learning materials and virtual practice labs

A certification pathway through the Sophos Training Portal

Opportunities for ongoing skill development

Each enrollee receives a comprehensive training kit, enabling practical learning and access to Sophos’ global certification system.

The training centre, located at SATCOM Infotech’s Mumbai facility, began operations on 8 July 2025. New sessions are already open for registration, offering easier access to cybersecurity upskilling within India. This initiative is expected to bolster local cybersecurity expertise and support the growing demand for certified professionals in the digital security space.

