Savex Technologies partners with VAST Data to accelerate India’s AI infrastructure

Savex Technologies, an Indian ICT distributor, has announced a partnership with VAST Data, a company specialising in the AI Operating System (AI OS). The collaboration enables Savex to expand its AI-ready infrastructure portfolio, helping partners and enterprises across the country accelerate their digital transformation.

As Artificial Intelligence adoption intensifies among Indian organisations, the need for scalable, reliable and high-performance data infrastructure has grown rapidly by integrating VAST Data’s AI OS - a unified platform combining VAST DataStore, DataBase, DataEngine, and DataSpace.

Powering next-generation AI workloads

The VAST AI OS serves as a foundational layer for running demanding AI workloads. By merging data storage, processing, and access into one cohesive system, it simplifies how organisations handle data pipelines, analytics, and training models at scale.

Through this integration, Savex is offering enterprises the infrastructure backbone necessary to accelerate time-to-insight, optimise resources, and build scalable AI ecosystems tailored to modern data challenges.

Raunak Jagasia, Director, Savex Technologies, highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership. “We are proud to collaborate with VAST Data, whose solutions are defining the future of AI workloads globally. Integrating the VAST AI OS into our portfolio allows our partner ecosystem to supply customers with the scalable infrastructure necessary to achieve faster time-to-insight and significant business outcomes,” he said.

Savex will support its resellers and system integrators through structured enablement programmes, specialised pre-sales assistance, and targeted customer engagement initiatives. With a nationwide distribution network, the company is positioned to extend the benefits of VAST’s technology to enterprises of all sizes.

Enabling intelligent data ecosystems

Joanne Ong, Channel Director, APJ, VAST Data, underlined the shared vision driving the partnership. “The VAST AI Operating System is designed to help organisations reimagine their potential with intelligent, data-centric systems. Working alongside Savex, we look forward to helping our customers in India streamline their data pipelines, reduce the time it takes to gain insights, and unlock entirely new value from their growing data assets,” she said.

Together, Savex and VAST Data aim to modernise enterprise infrastructure and help organisations maximise their data potential through intelligent, AI-powered solutions.

Transforming India’s data-driven future

This collaboration marks a key milestone in India’s AI and IT distribution landscape. By combining Savex’s strong channel ecosystem with VAST Data’s advanced AI OS, the partnership will provide enterprises with the data foundation needed to compete and innovate in the age of Artificial Intelligence.

As businesses continue to leverage data as a core asset, Savex and VAST Data’s alliance will play a pivotal role in empowering the country’s digital ecosystem, delivering performance, scalability and resilience at every level of enterprise computing.

