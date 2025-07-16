Securonix, LA Tech team up for AI-powered security

Securonix has announced a strategic partnership with LA Technologies Pvt Ltd, naming the firm as its preferred Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for the Indian market. This collaboration marks a significant step toward building scalable and intelligent cybersecurity ecosystems across industries in the region.

Advertisment

As cyber threats evolve rapidly, the partnership will bring AI-driven threat detection and advanced Security Operations Centre (SOC) services to Indian enterprises. LA Technologies, with over 20 years of global experience and operational support in more than 30 countries, brings expertise in data privacy, Operational Technology (OT) security, and AI/ML-driven security frameworks.

“The evolving threat landscape demands deeper, more strategic collaborations,” said Dipesh Kaura, Country Director, India & SAARC at Securonix. “This alliance allows us to extend the capabilities of the Securonix platform through a trusted MSSP that understands both technology and customer needs.”

Raghunath Reddy, COO of LA Technologies, added, “This partnership signifies a leap forward in delivering next-gen, AI-powered SOC services to key sectors like banking, retail, and manufacturing. With Securonix’s SIEM technology, we’re poised to provide robust, tailored threat detection and response across India.”

Advertisment

The partnership aims to empower Indian organisations with advanced SOC services built on Securonix’s AI-powered SIEM platform, enabling proactive security monitoring, real-time response, and greater visibility into threats. By combining Securonix’s industry-leading technology with LA Tech’s regional and vertical expertise, the collaboration ensures comprehensive cybersecurity coverage designed for India’s dynamic and diverse business environments.

This move is expected to reshape enterprise-level security operations and accelerate the adoption of intelligent cybersecurity infrastructure across the country.

Read More :

Advertisment

C-suite takes charge of OT cybersecurity: Fortinet

Okta and Palo Alto unite to secure digital identity

Lenovo marks ESG Milestones, Eyes Net-Zero goal

Advertisment

AI Appreciation Day 2025 : How Indian MSMEs Are Leveraging AI