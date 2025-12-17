ServiceNow Moveworks acquisition reshapes enterprise AI

ServiceNow has completed the ServiceNow Moveworks acquisition, marking a significant step in its effort to embed AI across enterprise operations and change how employees interact with digital workflows. The deal brings together ServiceNow’s agentic AI and workflow platform with Moveworks’ AI assistant, enterprise search and agentic Reasoning Engine.

The combined offering is positioned as a single AI platform for work, designed to turn employee conversations into completed tasks while supporting broader AI adoption across organisations.

Building an AI-native entry point for employees

Through the acquisition, ServiceNow aims to create an AI-native front door for employee engagement. The approach allows employees to ask questions, search across systems and trigger actions through natural language, without navigating multiple applications.

For organisations, the model is intended to deliver faster outcomes, more consistent experiences and improved use of AI at scale, particularly across complex enterprise environments.

Agentic AI at the centre of the platform

Commenting on the acquisition, Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer at ServiceNow, said the deal accelerates the company’s long-term vision of putting AI to work across every part of the business.

According to Zavery, combining two decades of workflow intelligence within a single architecture lays the foundation for an agentic AI operating system for the enterprise. The integration of Moveworks’ AI Assistant with ServiceNow’s agentic platform is intended to support secure, responsible and scalable autonomous execution of work.

Expanding the scope of employee request resolution

Moveworks was founded to simplify work through an AI assistant designed to resolve employee requests end to end. Bhavin Shah, CEO of Moveworks, said joining ServiceNow significantly expands that mission.

He noted that connecting Moveworks’ conversational AI and enterprise search with ServiceNow’s workflow automation and AI governance enables agentic AI to scale across organisations, while supporting secure and complete resolution of employee requests.

Unifying workflows across enterprise functions

The combined platform brings together ServiceNow’s AI-driven workflows with Moveworks’ front-end conversational experience. Employees can interact with enterprise systems wherever they work, while requests are routed to autonomous fulfilment across IT, HR, customer service and developer workflows.

This integration is designed to reduce operational silos and shorten time to value by linking employee intent directly to automated outcomes.

Measurable impact and enterprise adoption

ServiceNow reports that agentic AI is already delivering results internally, with AI agents resolving 90 per cent of IT requests and 89 per cent of customer support issues autonomously. Resolution times have been reduced by nearly seven times.

Moveworks adds an established enterprise footprint, with more than 100 technology integrations and customers including Siemens, Toyota and Unilever. The two companies currently share around 250 mutual customers, reaching a combined base of 5.5 million employee users. Nearly 90 per cent of Moveworks customers have deployed the platform across their entire workforce.

Accelerating the AI roadmap

The ServiceNow Moveworks acquisition also brings hundreds of AI specialists into ServiceNow, strengthening its ability to execute on its AI roadmap. Together, the companies aim to deliver end-to-end digital workflows that understand employee intent, connect to the appropriate data and AI agents, and drive productivity across enterprise environments.

The combined platform is positioned as a single, scalable foundation for autonomous, AI-driven work across the modern enterprise.