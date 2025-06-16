SHARP Introduces A3 Colour Multifunction Printers for Offices

SHARP Business Systems (India), a subsidiary of Japan-based SHARP Corporation, has launched a new series of A3 colour multifunction printers (MFPs) for the Indian market. The new models—BP-22C20/BP-22C20T and BP-22C25/BP-22C25T—were unveiled during the SHARP National Dealer Meet 2025 and Silver Jubilee celebrations held in Jaipur.

Advertisment

The new MFP series is designed to address the growing needs of Indian businesses seeking efficient, compact, and cost-effective document management solutions. The BP-22C series offers print and copy speeds of 20 pages per minute (PPM) and 25 PPM, aiming to enhance productivity in office environments without occupying significant space.

The BP-22C MFPs are built to support a wide range of work environments including SMEs, corporate offices, co-working spaces, healthcare facilities, and educational institutions. With a compact footprint, the models are suited for workplaces that require reliable performance in limited physical space.

Equipped with a 7-inch intuitive touchscreen, users can access print, copy, scan, and other key functions easily. Features such as Rotated Output for Copy and automatic duplex printing enable efficient document handling across both portrait and landscape formats, supporting streamlined operations and reducing manual workload.

Advertisment

These latest additions to SHARP’s MFP portfolio align with the company’s focus on providing integrated, user-friendly office automation tools tailored to the evolving requirements of Indian enterprises.

“Indian offices today are looking for smart, reliable machines that don’t take up too much space but still get the job done well. That’s exactly what the BP-22C series is about. It’s practical, easy to use, and brings colour printing within reach—without making it complicated or expensive,” said Osamu Narita, Managing Director – SHARP Business Systems, India.

“We designed this series with real work situations in mind—busy teams, limited space, and the need for quick results. Whether it’s scanning, printing or sharing documents on the go, the BP-22C20 and BP-22C25 offer the flexibility and performance that fit right into Indian workplaces,” said Sukhdev Singh, President – Smart Business Solutions, SHARP Business Systems, India.

Advertisment

SHARP BP-22C Series MFPs Offer Enhanced Performance and Mobile Connectivity

The SHARP BP-22C series multifunction printers are designed to support a wide range of office workflows, offering consistent print speeds of 20 and 25 pages per minute (PPM) in both colour and monochrome. With 2 GB RAM and 16 GB eMMC storage, the devices are built for efficient operation, supporting features such as PCL printing, fast warm-up, and an expanded paper capacity of up to 1,850 sheets to enable longer print runs without interruption.

The series is equipped with enhanced mobile printing capabilities. Users can print and scan documents directly from smartphones using the Sharpdesk Mobile app, while Apple AirPrint support ensures seamless compatibility with iOS devices. USB Direct Print enables fast document access without a PC, and optional wireless connectivity provides additional flexibility for workplaces that operate without fixed LAN infrastructure.

Advertisment

Advanced Scanning for High-Volume Tasks

For organisations handling frequent document digitisation, the BP-22C series includes a 100-sheet Reversing Single Pass Feeder (RSPF) with a scan speed of 31 originals per minute (OPM). Scanned documents can be routed to multiple destinations including email, FTP servers, and USB drives, helping streamline digital workflows and support document management at scale.

These features make the BP-22C series a versatile option for businesses looking to improve document handling efficiency while maintaining compatibility with modern mobile and network environments.

Advertisment

“Businesses today are looking for solutions that balance versatility and efficiency,” said Jun Kasawaki, Head of Asia Business Solutions Centre, Thailand, SHARP. “The BP-22C series is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the modern workplace, where space is limited but performance expectations are high. With its combination of vibrant colour printing, exceptional monochrome functionality, and energy-efficient operation, the BP-22C series enables businesses to stay ahead of the curve, delivering high-quality colour documents on demand while minimising operational costs.”

SHARP has prioritised security in the BP-22C series, offering password-based user authentication and secure job retention. IT administrators can also benefit from secure data erasure protocols when decommissioning the device—ensuring complete data privacy and regulatory compliance.

On the sustainability front, these ENERGY STAR-certified MFPs consume as little as 0.5W in network standby mode, reducing power usage and supporting environmentally responsible operations—a key consideration for Indian enterprises looking to align with green practices.

Advertisment

Whether in small businesses, educational institutions, hospitals, or government offices, the SHARP BP-22C series provides a cost-efficient solution with high-quality colour printing, fast performance, and robust mobile support. These MFPs offer Indian enterprises the opportunity to enhance office productivity while maintaining low operational costs.

The BP-22C20/BP-22C20T and BP-22C25/BP-22C25T will be available across India through SHARP’s network of offices and authorised channel partners, with pricing starting from INR 2,97,500.

Advertisment

Read More:

Freshworks Partner Program: Insights into the Evolving Channel Ecosystem

Bismi Computers Opens New Outlet; Rams Retail Launches Lenovo Showroom in Thoothukudi

Challenges of Indian System Integrators: Adapting to Survive and Thrive

Check Point's India Channel Strategy for Cybersecurity Growth