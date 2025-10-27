SHRM India unveils ‘Festival of Work’ to mark 20 years of people and purpose

SHRM India has announced the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 (SHRMIAC25), returning on 13–14 November 2025 at Taj Palace, New Delhi, under a new identity, “The Festival of Work.” Celebrating two decades of redefining India’s HR and leadership landscape, the event will bring together global and Indian thought leaders, CXOs, policymakers, and innovators to explore the future of work, leadership, and human potential.

Advertisment

This landmark edition will feature mainstage ideas, deep-dive arenas, curated networking, and a People-Tech Expo, embodying SHRM India’s continued mission to empower leaders to build inclusive, innovative, and future-ready workplaces.

“The Festival of Work is not just a celebration of SHRM India’s 20-year journey; it’s a celebration of every individual and organisation that has helped reimagine the world of work,” said Achal Khanna, CEO – SHRM APAC & MENA.

“As we step into the next decade, our focus remains on people, purpose, and possibilities, empowering leaders to build workplaces that are inclusive, innovative, and future-ready.”

Two Decades of Impact: Shaping the Future of Work

Since its inception, SHRM India has played a pivotal role in transforming the country’s HR ecosystem by bridging global best practices with local insights. Over the years, it has built a vibrant platform for leaders, professionals, and policymakers to engage in meaningful dialogue on talent, technology, and transformation.

Advertisment

#SHRMIAC25, themed around people, purpose, and possibilities, marks the next chapter in this journey, one that acknowledges the evolving dynamics of AI-driven workplaces, human-centred leadership, and ethical innovation.

A Stellar Line-up of Global and Indian Leaders

The two-day Festival of Work will feature some of the world’s most influential voices shaping the future of work:

Johnny C. Taylor Jr., President & CEO, SHRM

Shiv, Operating Partner, Advent Private Equity & Chair, SHRM India Conferences & Council

Jessica Jensen, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, LinkedIn

Kamal Bali, President & MD, Volvo Group India

Anand Ramamoorthy, Founding Managing Director, Micron India

Rajiv Rajgopal, Chairman & Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India Ltd. & Chairman, Akzo Nobel Paints Lanka (Pvt) Ltd.

Sandeep Alur, CTO, Microsoft Innovation Hub, Microsoft India

Advertisment

In addition, industry experts, policy strategists, and technology innovators will lead interactive sessions, workshops, and panel discussions focused on translating ideas into actionable strategies for the modern workplace.

Festival Themes: The Core of Modern Work

This year’s conference agenda addresses the most pressing themes for today’s leaders and organisations:

AI-driven talent strategies and the role of generative intelligence in workforce planning

Ethical leadership and mental well-being as pillars of organisational resilience

Innovation and inclusion as drivers of sustainable growth

The evolving role of HR in a rapidly disrupted business landscape

Advertisment

Each session will be designed to ignite ideas, foster dialogue, and drive transformation, creating a collaborative space where business and people goals intersect.

As SHRM India celebrates its 20th anniversary, The Festival of Work stands as a tribute to two decades of shaping human capital excellence in India. The event is poised to be a melting pot of ideas and innovation, where the nation’s top business minds and HR leaders converge to explore the next frontier of workplace transformation.

“SHRMIAC25 is more than a conference, it’s a movement,” added Khanna.

“It’s about inspiring leaders to envision and enable the workplaces of tomorrow, driven by purpose and powered by people.”

Advertisment

With its future-ready theme and dynamic format, SHRMIAC25 reinforces SHRM India’s leadership as the foremost platform advancing the future of work, where technology, human intelligence, and empathy converge to define the workplaces of the future.

Read More:

Inside Veeam’s ProPartner strategy: What’s next for data protection

How enterprise cloud is transforming in India with AI-native innovation?

US tariff shock reshapes India’s IT strategy: how disruption is driving resilience

Advertisment

Partner Pulse: Mieux Technologies | Cybersecurity System Integrator and Channel Partner (India)